US-Iran conflict: No commotion here, say UAE tourists; Emirates, Etihad resume limited flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The Middle East region has been plunged into a renewed military confrontation after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran and targeted the Islamic Republic's military and naval forces on 28 February. Despite these tensions, tourists in the United Arab Emirates say daily life largely remains unaffected, with normal activity resuming in cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

News agency ANI on Monday spoke to Indian tourists in the UAE, who said that their visit has been pleasant so far and they did not see any commotion, adding that they had to stay back at the hotel for just a day. One tourist said that the UAE government is taking good care of the people.

Following US-Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated on 28 February and launched attacks on US bases in the Middle Eastern countries, and also launched strikes at Israeli sites. Following Tehran's retaliation, loud explosions were heard across several Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Manama, and Riyadh.

On 28 February, the first day of the strikes, Dubai's man-made Palm Jumeirah reported an incident of fire, whereas Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, was reportedly evacuated after explosions were heard near it. However, according to the ANI report, on Monday, the tourists continued to visit the Burj Khalifa, indicating that the Middle East's commercial hub is not reeling directly from the conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Aviation sector continues to see disruptions Despite tourists claiming that cities in the Gulf have not witnessed any commotion on Monday, the aviation sector continues to be disrupted, with major airlines across the world cancelling or suspending their flights to and from the region.

According to a Reuters report, the airlines that cancelled flights across the Middle East amid tensions in the region included Aegean Airlines, Air Baltic, Air Europa, Air France KLM, Air India, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta, El Al Israel Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, Finnair, FlyDubai, IndiGo, ITA Airways, Japan Airlines, Lot Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Norwegian Air, Pegasus, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Wizz Air.

Partial flight resumption On Monday evening, Emirates Airways announced the resumption of a limited number of flights, adding that it was "accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates.” The airline further advised passengers not to go to the airport unless they have been notified. The statement added that all the other flights continue to be suspended till further notice.

Dubai Airport also confirmed the resumption of some flights. In a post on X, it said, "Dubai Airports confirms that a limited resumption of operations will begin today evening, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time."

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, at least 15 aircraft from Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways took off within a three-hour window, which is likely helping to clear transit passengers who have been stuck there since the start of the conflict.