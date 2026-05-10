US-Iran conflict: Unidentified projectile hits cargo vessel near Qatar, drones breach Kuwaiti, UAE airspaces

The fragile truce in the Iran conflict faced renewed pressure Sunday as unidentified drones ignited a cargo vessel near Qatar and breached Kuwaiti airspace overnight, officials reported.

Authorities in Qatar and Kuwait confirmed no injuries resulted from the strikes. These incidents represent the newest risks to a month-old cessation of hostilities, which the Trump administration maintains is still functional.

The halt in combat has been strained, with Iran

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limiting passage through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital maritime corridor for international oil—and the U.S. enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian harbors.

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Washington is currently anticipating Tehran's reaction to a fresh settlement offer intended to conclude the war, restore shipping access, and dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. President Donald Trump has repeated warnings to restart intensive aerial campaigns if Iran refuses to finalize a deal to unblock the strait and scale back its nuclear ambitions. Tehran has largely obstructed the passage since the war began following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, which triggered a global energy price surge and destabilized international markets.

A primary hurdle in diplomatic talks remains the status of Iran’s highly enriched uranium reserves. According to U.N. nuclear monitors, Iran possesses over 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%—a narrow technical margin away from military-grade material.

In comments to state press, an Iranian military representative stated that personnel are on "maximum alert" to safeguard the nuclear facilities housing these stockpiles.

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“We considered it possible that they might intend to steal it through infiltration operations or heliborne operations,” Brig. Gen. Akrami Nia told the IRNA news agency late Saturday. He didn’t offer further details.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi informed The Associated Press recently that the bulk of this enriched material is likely situated at the Isfahan nuclear site. This specific plant was targeted by heavy U.S.-Israeli bombings during last year’s 12-day conflict and saw lighter engagements during the current war.

Regarding Sunday’s maritime incident, Qatar’s defense ministry noted a drone hit a merchant ship arriving from Abu Dhabi, causing a minor fire that was quickly doused. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported the strike occurred 23 nautical miles from Doha. No entity has claimed the attack, and ownership details of the vessel were not disclosed.

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The Persian Gulf has seen multiple naval skirmishes this week. On Friday, the U.S. engaged two Iranian tankers, alleging they were attempting to bypass the maritime blockade.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy responded Sunday, warning that any interference with their tankers or trade ships would trigger a "severe retaliation" against U.S. regional bases and foreign vessels.

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In Kuwait, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al Otaibi confirmed that intruder drones crossed into Kuwaiti territory early Sunday, prompting a response following "standard protocols." No casualties were reported, though the origin of the drones was not specified.

Pakistan is persisting with its mediation efforts throughout the ceasefire. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that he held a phone conversation with his Qatari peer, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, to analyze the shifting regional landscape and evaluate current peace initiatives.

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Writing on X, Sharif emphasized that the two nations possess "brotherly bonds" and expressed his anticipation for a scheduled Qatari delegation visit to Pakistan.

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