US-Iran conflict: Tehran issues new maritime rules to tighten authority over Strait of Hormuz

Iran has introduced "new rules" for waters off its southern coast, signaling an intent to tighten authority over critical maritime paths in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, per state-run Press TV.

A decree from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the force will exercise "control over nearly 2,000 km (1,243 miles) of Iran’s coastline" spanning the Arabian Gulf and the vital Strait of Hormuz.

IRGC asserts control over Strait of Hormuz The statement said the measures are aimed at turning the waters into "a source of pride and power for the dear people of Iran, and a source of security and prosperity for the region."

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This announcement followed a directive from Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who warned that foreigners harboring "ominous" schemes for the Persian Gulf belonged nowhere in the area "except at the bottom of its waters, reported Press TV.

On April 13, the United States established a naval blockade against Iran after the Islamabad talks failed to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Mojtaba Khamenei calls US ‘paper tiger’ Earlier on Friday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei dismissed US military installations in West Asia as a "paper tiger," doubting their capacity to maintain their own safety as friction between Washington and Tehran intensifies.

In a social media post on X, Khamenei ridiculed the defense capabilities of U.S. regional bases while subtly critiquing Washington’s allies, specifically targeting Israel and Arab nations that have backed the U.S. during the hostilities.

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"America's paper tiger bases can't even secure themselves, let alone the regional American-worshippers," the Iranian Supreme Leader said.

In a separate post, the Iranian Leader emphasized the civilizational and strategic importance of the Persian Gulf, calling it far more than a simple waterway. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Khamenei predicted a future for the Persian Gulf devoid of American influence, insisting foreign militaries would have no place there unless they were "in the depths of its waters."

"The Persian Gulf is a blessing that transcends a mere expanse of blue waters; it is a part of our identity and civilisation, a point of connection between nations, and a vital pathway for the global economy," the post read.

According to a Persian Gulf Day message reported by state broadcaster IRIB, Khamenei argued that regional countries share a unified fate and asserted that distant external powers must stop meddling in Gulf matters.

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He characterized the shifting landscape as the dawn of a "new order" forged by regional shifts and Iran’s policies of resistance.

On Thursday, Iran announced alternative routes for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the risk of sea mines in the main zone of the vital waterway.

"All ships intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are hereby notified that in order to comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines...they should take alternative routes for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement quoted by local media.

Renewed war ‘likely’ A senior Iranian military official stated on Saturday that a return to hostilities between the United States and Iran was "likely," coming just hours after Trump expressed he was "not satisfied" with Tehran's latest peace proposal.

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Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a high-ranking official within the Iranian military's central command, remarked that "a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely," according to Iran's Fars news agency.

"Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements," he added.

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