US-Iran conflict: US Ambassador Huckabee says Americans have limited options to leave Israel, shares list; details here

Mike Huckabee, the US Ambassador to Israel, on Tuesday shared an update on his X account regarding the options that Americans have in terms of departing Israel as the conflict in the Middle East escalates.

Huckabee's lengthy post on X comes days after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, targeting the country's military and naval forces and killing some of the prominent Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Following the strikes, Tehran retaliated and attacked Israeli sites and US military installations across countries in the Middle East, thereby plunging the region into a wider and renewed military confrontation. Loud explosions were heard across the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Manama, Doha, and Riyadh.

The conflict has now entered its fourth day and has thrown the aviation sector into chaos, with some of the world's largest airlines cancelling or suspending flights to and from the region amid airspace closures.

What options do Americans in Israel have for leaving? According to Huckabee, the options for their departure are "very limited". In a post, he suggested that for those who are stuck, the best option is "utilizing Israel's Ministry of Tourism shuttle bus to Taba, Egypt, and getting flights from there or going on to Cairo for flights back to the US."

Huckabee shared the details of these options and said the embassy does not recommend an exit via Jordan, noting that flights are not consistent, while access across the Allenby crossing is limited to certain hours.

Huckabee added that the embassy staff are currently sheltering in place. “We understand that you may need to return home and avoid continuing hotel expenses,” he wrote, and listed their current recommendations.

Elaborating on the options available to Americans in Israel, he informed that the Ministry of Tourism is operating buses to Taba in Egypt. While that crossing is farther away, according to Huckabee, it is open 24*7. The shuttles to Taba began on 2 March. He added that while there are some flights from Taba to Cairo, there are also options to reach Cairo, where the airport is operating normally, except for flights to Middle Eastern countries.

For those seeking to depart, this is currently the best available option, according to Huckabee. He also said that another option for people wishing to enter Jordan is to take a shuttle to Eilat and then proceed by taxi to the Yitzhak Rabin (Wadi Araba) Border Crossing.

Shuttles depart from the following locations: Herzliya: Train Station parking lot

Haifa: Yad HaShmona Train Station parking lot

Jerusalem: Teddy Stadium, East parking lot

Tel Aviv: Savidor Center Train Station parking

Additional information shared by the US ambassador Some travellers are required to pay a visa fee; US citizens remaining within the Sinai region are exempt. Security conditions may change without notice, potentially affecting border access.

The Yitzhak Rabin/Wadi Araba crossing into Jordan accepts its last passengers at 1900. Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan is open, with limited Royal Jordanian flights available. Travellers should confirm directly with airlines and expect delays.

Before travelling, US citizens should review guidance from the Israel Home Front Command and verify the status of border crossings.

Huckabee, in the post, added that the US embassy is only providing this information as a courtesy and does not endorse or discourage use of the shuttle service.

He advised the Americans in Israel to enrol for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), if not already done, and added that they should do so to receive updated information from the US embassy and the State Department.