US-Israel-Iran war: Who will replace Khamenei and how is the Supreme Leader chosen? All you need to know

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died on 28 February following US and Israeli strikes that targeted strategic locations across the country. Khamenei's killing has pushed the country's leadership to urgently select a new supreme leader, CNBC reported.

Khamenei, the 86-year-old supreme leader, ruled Tehran for 36 years before he was killed by the strikes on his compound in Tehran. His death has sent shockwaves across the Shia community around the world, with Iran observing a 40-day mourning period.

Khamenei's death: How is Iran's supreme leader appointed? According to a CNBC report, Iran's supreme leader, as per the Iranian Constitution, is appointed by the Assembly of Experts. It is an 88-member clerical body, which the general public elects every eight years. All candidates for the Assembly must first be approved by the Guardian Council, which strictly controls who is allowed to run.

Once the position becomes vacant, the Assembly begins to deliberate and chooses a successor by a simple majority vote. However, in the interim, a provisional three-member leadership council is formed, which assumes the duties of the supreme leader until a replacement or successor is finally appointed.

It is worth noting that although the leadership council’s authority is only temporary during the transition, the Assembly of Experts is the only body with constitutional authority to select the country's next supreme leader.

Key contenders for Iran's Supreme Leader position Here is a list of some of the key contenders for the position of Iran's next supreme leader:

1. Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei Mohseni-Ejei, who has been the Chief Justice since 2021, heads Iran’s judiciary and plays a key role in shaping the country’s legal framework. Before serving as the Chief Justice, Mohseni-Ejei was the prosecutor-general from 2009 to 2014 and was also the first deputy head and spokesperson of the judiciary from 2014 till 2021. Over the years, he has also occupied senior security posts, including serving as intelligence minister from 2005 to 2009.

2. Hassan Khomeini Khomeini, the grandson of the Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, could possibly act as a bridge between the revolutionary system and reform-minded constituencies, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Council on Foreign Relations suggested that promoting someone like Hasan Khomeini could help safeguard the Islamic Republic’s core structure, reduce Iran’s international isolation, and respond to growing public discontent at home.

3. Alireza Arafi Arafi is a senior cleric and influential figure within the Islamic Republic, who has risen through the clerical establishment with crucial appointments, including director of Iran’s seminaries, Friday Prayer leader in Qom, and member of both the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts, the body constitutionally tasked with selecting the supreme leader.

Arafi has emerged as an influential figure within Iran’s clerical establishment, largely because of his involvement in overseeing religious seminaries and participating in the vetting of political candidates.

What's next for Iran? According to media reports, under Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, if the supreme leader dies or is incapable of performing his duties, a temporary leadership council is formed immediately to exercise his powers until a successor is chosen.

On 1 March, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a televised address, announced that the interim leadership council had been formed, which had already commenced its work. Alongside President Pezeshkian, the interim leadership council also includes Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a decision on the country’s next supreme leader is expected within the coming days.

While the Iranian Constitution does not set a deadline for the Assembly of Experts to appoint a new leader, it does state that the Assembly must act "in the shortest possible time".

Iran vows to avenge Khamenei's death Hours after the Iranian media confirmed Khamenei's death, President Pezeshkian vowed that the country would avenge his death, calling it a “declaration of war against Muslims”.