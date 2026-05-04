Subscribe

US-Iran military strikes to resume soon? UAE authorities send missile alert weeks after ceasefire

A missile alert was sounded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday (local time) for the first time since the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on April 7.

Swati Gandhi
Published4 May 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image
AI Quick Read

A missile alert was sounded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday (local time) for the first time since the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on 7 April.

Authorities urged residents to immediately seek shelter. The alert was issued shortly after the United States military announced that two merchant ships had transited the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, the UAE residents received a missile alert: “Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions.”

Advertisement

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and an all-clear signal was later sent.

According to a Reuters report, the UAE's interior ministry later said that people could resume their normal activities "while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions."

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

United States
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran military strikes to resume soon? UAE authorities send missile alert weeks after ceasefire
Read Next Story