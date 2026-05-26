US-Iran News LIVE: WTI crude oil price falls over 5% despite new US strikes on Iran

US-Iran News LIVE Updates: As the stalemate in peace deal negotiations between the United States and Iran continues, America has conducted ‘self-defense’ strikes on Iran, including on missile launch sites and boats placing mines. US Central Command says the strikes were done “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces” but that it was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”

Donald Trump has also emphasised the US stance on enriched uranium as the peace deal stalemate continues. In a post on X, the US president said that enriched Uranium will either be turned over to America or destroyed, just to ensure Iran remains without nuclear capabilities.

He said, “The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event.” Stay tuned for US-Iran News LIVE Updates.