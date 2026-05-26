US-Iran News LIVE: WTI crude oil price falls over 5% despite new US strikes on Iran

US-Iran News LIVE Updates: As the stalemate in peace deal negotiations between the United States and Iran continues, America has conducted ‘self-defense’ strikes on Iran, including on missile launch sites and boats placing mines. US Central Command says the strikes were done “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces” but that it was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”
Donald Trump has also emphasised the US stance on enriched uranium as the peace deal stalemate continues. In a post on X, the US president said that enriched Uranium will either be turned over to America or destroyed, just to ensure Iran remains without nuclear capabilities.
He said, “The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event.” Stay tuned for US-Iran News LIVE Updates.
US-Iran News LIVE: The US military said on Monday that it had carried out “self-defence” strikes in southern Iran. It also said that it also launched strikes on missile launch sites and boats that were caught placing mines. This has happened even as President Donald Trump said on social media that negotiations were "proceeding nicely".
The strikes were done "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces", but the military was "using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire", Capt. Tim Hawkins, US Central Command spokesman, said in a statement on Monday.
US-Iran News LIVE: Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched fresh waves of airstrikes across Lebanon, hitting more than 70 Hezbollah infrastructure sites, using around 85 munitions. IDF, in a post on X, said that in the area of Tyre, 10 command centres, weapons storage facilities and additional infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah were struck. The Air Force of Israel attacked the Hezbollah organisation's infrastructure in the Beqaa Valley and several additional areas in Lebanon. The development comes as the United States struck southern Iran and some boats that were caught laying mines. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates.
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