US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Trump labels US-Iran deal as ‘fair’, denies Washington will invest money in Iran

US-Iran News LIVE Updates: The US-Iran memorandum of understanding continues to dominate global diplomacy on Tuesday (16 June), with USS president Donald Trump describing the agreement as fair whilst dismissing reports that Washington intended to invest money directly in Iran.
New Round of US-Iran Talks Set for Switzerland on Friday
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that fresh negotiations between Tehran and Washington would commence on Friday in Switzerland, where both sides are expected to formally sign the MoU. Trump announced that the full text of the document would be made public after the signing ceremony.
JD Vance: Deal Signed Digitally, No Funds Released Until Iran Meets Obligations
US Vice President JD Vance clarified that whilst the MoU had been signed digitally on Sunday, no funds would be disbursed until Iran fulfilled its stated obligations under the framework.
Qatar Denies Paying Funds Under Iran Deal Framework
Qatar's foreign ministry distanced Doha from reports of a $300 billion reconstruction allocation for Iran, stating that no Qatari funds had been paid under the framework to date.
Iran Warns Israel Over Lebanon as MoU Takes Shape
Araghchi also issued a pointed warning, stating that any Israeli attack on Lebanon or continued occupation of Lebanese territory would be regarded by Tehran as a violation of the MoU with the US. The agreement has drawn broad international support as a potential pathway to ending regional conflict and restoring passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
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US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Trump said Iran's leadership had become more "rational" following US-Israeli strikes that killed senior Iranian figures. However, analysts say the conflict has instead emboldened hardliners, many of whom view
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Tuesday called for a permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army along internationally recognised borders.
The two leaders welcomed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding as a positive step toward regional de-escalation and discussed preparations for upcoming Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington. Hezbollah also welcomed the agreement but warned against any violations of Lebanon's sovereignty.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Qatar said on Tuesday it was cautiously optimistic that the US-Iran framework agreement could pave the way for greater regional security.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said upcoming talks would address issues including Iran's nuclear programme, the Strait of Hormuz, regional non-aggression, proxy groups and missile activities, while cautioning that longstanding disputes would not be resolved quickly.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: G7 leaders are seeking greater clarity on US President Donald Trump's agreement with Iran, as key details remain unresolved.
While the deal outlines the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a 60-day period of nuclear negotiations and an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports, questions persist over maritime fees, the durability of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, Iran's nuclear commitments, the release of frozen Iranian funds and the scope of any reconstruction assistance.
Markets reacted positively to the announcement, though any broader economic benefits are expected to take time.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Trump said on Tuesday that Syria could "do a better job" of dealing with Hezbollah than Israel.
Speaking at the G7 summit, Trump said he had suggested that Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa take on the Iran-backed group, arguing that Israel had been fighting Hezbollah for too long and that too many civilians had been killed in the process.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: World leaders have gathered at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, where discussions about US President Donald Trump’s agreement with Iran have been “frank,” sources say. Trump is due to speak with the leaders of three Arab states as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Three Iranian oil tankers and two ships carrying basic goods are moving from the Indian Ocean toward Iranian ports, the country’s state television reported on Tuesday.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Trump said on Tuesday that he had a strong relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but urged him to be "more responsible" regarding Lebanon. Speaking at the G7 summit, Trump said he had expressed disapproval of Israel's strike on Beirut and suggested that Syria, rather than Israel, could address the threat posed by Iran-backed Hezbollah.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, called for faster reviews under Article 477 at the Supreme Court, a move that could shorten delays in political and security cases, including death penalty cases.
He also said Iranian negotiators would not compromise on what he described as the rights of the "resistance axis" and warned that Tehran would continue its "confrontation and jihad" if the United States failed to uphold commitments under the Tehran-Washington understanding.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Donald Trump said on Tuesday that at least 42,000 protesters had been killed in Iran, while reiterating that he did not support regime change.
Speaking alongside Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump said past regime change efforts had failed and described the Iranian officials currently engaged in talks with the United States as "very rational people."
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Iran deal had been completed and would now move to a second phase, which he described as "easier." Speaking alongside Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in France, Trump also dismissed reports that the US would invest money in Iran under the agreement. Sheikh Tamim welcomed the deal but said significant work remained, adding that Qatar stood ready to assist.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington wants to secure Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, describing the objective as important from a "psychological" standpoint as negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme continue.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Iran deal made it "loud and clear" that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. Speaking at the G7 summit in France, Trump warned that "all hell will rain down" on Iran if it pursued nuclear arms.
US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Qatar's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it could not comment on reports of a $300 billion reconstruction allocation, adding that no Qatari funds had been disbursed under the framework so far. The spokesperson also confirmed that Doha would be represented at the upcoming Geneva talks between Tehran and Washington.
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