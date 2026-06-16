US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Trump labels US-Iran deal as ‘fair’, denies Washington will invest money in Iran

US-Iran News LIVE Updates: The US-Iran memorandum of understanding continues to dominate global diplomacy on Tuesday (16 June), with USS president Donald Trump describing the agreement as fair whilst dismissing reports that Washington intended to invest money directly in Iran.

New Round of US-Iran Talks Set for Switzerland on Friday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that fresh negotiations between Tehran and Washington would commence on Friday in Switzerland, where both sides are expected to formally sign the MoU. Trump announced that the full text of the document would be made public after the signing ceremony.

JD Vance: Deal Signed Digitally, No Funds Released Until Iran Meets Obligations

US Vice President JD Vance clarified that whilst the MoU had been signed digitally on Sunday, no funds would be disbursed until Iran fulfilled its stated obligations under the framework.

Qatar Denies Paying Funds Under Iran Deal Framework

Qatar's foreign ministry distanced Doha from reports of a $300 billion reconstruction allocation for Iran, stating that no Qatari funds had been paid under the framework to date.

Iran Warns Israel Over Lebanon as MoU Takes Shape

Araghchi also issued a pointed warning, stating that any Israeli attack on Lebanon or continued occupation of Lebanese territory would be regarded by Tehran as a violation of the MoU with the US. The agreement has drawn broad international support as a potential pathway to ending regional conflict and restoring passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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