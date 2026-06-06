US-Iran News LIVE: US counters Iranian drone attack ‘launched toward Strait of Hormuz’, fires at 2 coastal sites

US-Iran News LIVE: A day after US President Donald Trump claimed that "final negotiations" to end the war with Iran are in process, the US military said it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US Central Command, two of Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites were struck in retaliation of Friday “to defend against further attacks.” US forces alleged that the drone attack posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.

What's the update on peace deal?

The recent attacks raise new concerns over the ceasefire deal but Trump confirmed on Friday that “the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well,” AP reported. Amid the tenuous ceasefire, the US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that began on 28 February 2026.

Facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising gas prices ahead of the midterm congressional elections, Donald Trump in an interview with NBC said that while most of Iran's drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, Tehran still has access to about a fifth of their missiles.

“They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage wise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It's a lot of missiles, but it's not what it was when we first attacked,” NBC News quoted Trump as saying.

A week ago, the US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme. However, Trump called for unspecified changes that Iranian officials have shown no public signs of signing off on the deal.

The efforts to reach a deal seemed gloomy after the two sides exchanged attacks earlier this week. Tehran's drone attack on Kuwait's main airport claimed one life and left several dozens wounded following which the airfield was closed.

A parallel conflict is going on in Lebanon with Washington trying to resolve the regional war. In the peace proposal, Iran has made it clear its demand for ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as it reaffirmed support for the armed group. The American-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon fractured after Israel launched intense strikes on southern Lebanon. On Friday, IDF struck multiple parts of southern Lebanon and issued evacuation warnings for nine villages. In response, Iran-aligned armed group Hezbollah on Friday said it had carried out two attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon. The new attacks have put the agreement at further risk.

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