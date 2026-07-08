US-Iran News LIVE: US launches fresh strikes on Iran, reinstates oil sanctions after attacks on tankers

US oil prices jumped nearly 3% in early trade on Wednesday (local time), extending the previous session's gains, after the US military launched a series of strikes against Iran, heightening concerns that a fragile truce was faltering.

The strikes were carried out in response to alleged Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said on Tuesday.

Iran slams US reinstating sanctions

Iran, on the other hand, has slammed the US reinstating sanctions on their oil sales, calling the move a "clear violation" of Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 18 June.

It further alleged that the US had committed repeated violations of various provisions of the memorandum, either directly or "through the actions of the Zionist regime against Lebanon."

Lawsuit alleges US shared information with Iran about asylum seekers

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleged that President Donald Trump's administration illegally shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with Iran's government, allegations the Trump administration denied.

Lawyers with the left-leaning Public Citizen Litigation Group were representing the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund in the suit.

Follow Livemint for live updates from West Asia as tensions re-escalate between Iran and USA.