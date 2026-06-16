US-Iran peace deal: Here is what Prime Minister Netanyahu, other Israeli leaders said

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the joint military campaign carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran had protected the country from what he characterised as the threat of "nuclear annihilation" posed by the Islamic Republic. He also revealed his "life's mission".

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Speaking publicly for the first time since Washington and Tehran announced a preliminary agreement early Monday to end the conflict in the Middle East, Netanyahu stated, “The most important thing is that we saved the State of Israel from the threat of nuclear annihilation."

"And what would that mean? It would mean that millions of Israeli citizens -- you who are hearing me now -- all of you would have been in terrible danger of mass death... And we have pushed away from us, for years, this danger of the annihilation of Israel's population," he added, in a televised press conference.

‘As long as I’m PM, it will not happen'

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Netanyahu say about the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ Netanyahu stated that the US-Iran peace deal protects Israel from the threat of nuclear annihilation posed by Iran, emphasizing that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is his 'life's mission.' 2 Why are Israeli leaders unhappy with the US-Iran agreement? ⌵ Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu, expressed displeasure with the US-Iran agreement, arguing it does not adequately safeguard Israel's security and allows for Iran's influence in Lebanon, particularly regarding Hezbollah. 3 How does the US-Iran agreement affect military operations in Lebanon? ⌵ The agreement aims for a permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, but Israeli leaders have vowed to maintain their military presence in the region to counter threats from Hezbollah. 4 What are the key unresolved issues in the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ Key unresolved issues include the status of Iran's nuclear capabilities, the specific terms of sanctions relief, and enforcement mechanisms for the cessation of hostilities, especially regarding Hezbollah's actions in Lebanon. 5 Should Israel trust the US-Iran agreement regarding its security? ⌵ Israeli officials have voiced skepticism about the agreement, insisting that it does not bind them and expressing concerns that it may compromise their security against threats from Iran and its affiliates.

Netanyahu vowed that Iran would be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons under any circumstances, irrespective of the outcome or provisions of any future agreement.

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“With an agreement or without an agreement, Iran will not have nuclear weapons — not today and not tomorrow. As long as I am prime minister of Israel, it will not happen,” he stated, maintaining that this was his “life’s mission.”

Netanyahu further mentioned, "I made no mistake at all... We said we wanted to remove an existential threat hanging over us: first, the nuclear threat -- and we did that, second the missile threat -- and we did that."

Netanyahu sought to emphasise what he described as the key accomplishments of the military campaign, amid mounting criticism over his management of the war and allegations from opponents that he had little influence over Washington's negotiations surrounding the agreement.

He also added that Israeli forces would continue their presence in Lebanon, Gaza and Syria for "as long as necessary".

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“We established deep security zones around the State of Israel. We did this in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Syria. And I want to make it clear: we will remain in these security zones for as long as necessary to protect our country,” Netanyahu remarked.

The US-Iran agreement aims to bring an end to the broader conflict in the Middle East, including the fighting in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have been engaged in clashes with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

"Israel will not allow terrorist organisations to entrench themselves on our borders, dig terror tunnels into our territory, or prepare massacres near our citizens," he stated.

Former Israel PM Bennett slams Netanyahu Former prime minister Naftali Bennett criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s management of the war, saying he would have been a stronger wartime leader and claiming that regime change in Tehran would only become possible after a change of government in Jerusalem, reported Times Of Israel.

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At a press conference in Tel Aviv, Bennett said, “The term of this Netanyahu government began with a civil war, continued with the October 7 massacre, and is now ending with a historic failure against Iran.”

He added that under his leadership, Israel would adopt “a return to the security concept of fast, strong, and decisive wars,” instead of what he described as “dragging things out” under Netanyahu, and would also focus on “revitalizing the national public diplomacy directorate… that this government dismantled.”

Bennett also proposed sweeping policy changes, including “mandatory conscription for all and halting the funding of draft evasion,” arguing that when the IDF lacks soldiers, “you have to conquer the same places over and over again, and you can’t win that way.”

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On Iran policy, he described an “octopus doctrine,” in which Israel would simultaneously work “with one hand, preventing Iran from going nuclear, and with the other, accelerating the collapse of the regime with political, economic, technological, and military tools.”

He concluded that “The countdown to replacing the regime in Iran will begin as soon as the government in Israel is replaced,” and said he would have handled diplomacy differently, claiming he would have used his “credit with the president most sympathetic to Israel that we have ever had, solely for the benefit of Israel’s national interests,” in what was seen as a jab at US President Donald Trump’s comments regarding Netanyahu’s legal troubles.

Strait Of Hormuz to reopen by Friday, says Trump Meanwhile, Iran and the United States' agreement to end the Middle East conflict prompted ships to resume transiting the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump stated that the crucial oil passage would be “completely open” by Friday, as per AFP.

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The reopening of this key global energy corridor would represent a significant milestone in resolving months of violence and economic disruption that began after US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Trump stated, "Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," noting that he did not "think we will need much help" keeping the waterway open.

Also Read | The race to land an Iran deal loomed large behind Trump’s UFC birthday

Iranian state media reported that three oil tankers and two fully loaded cargo ships had crossed through waters that had previously been under a US naval blockade.

The report said Iran had shut down the Strait of Hormuz at the beginning of the conflict, which caused a sharp rise in global oil prices and sparked concerns about sustained inflation. In response, the United States restricted maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports.

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It was also stated that the US, Iran, and mediator Pakistan planned to formally sign the peace agreement in Switzerland on Friday.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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