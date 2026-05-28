US-Iran peace deal in limbo? Tehran, Washington accuse each other of violating ceasefire after fresh military action

Days after US President Donald Trump announced that a deal with Iran was "largely negotiated," Tehran and Washington on Thursday (local time) accused each other of violating a shaky ceasefire in their three-month war.

The accusations come after Washington struck Iranian military targets for the second time this week, Bloomberg reported. Despite the condemnation, both sides have maintained that the truce remains intact and that the ongoing negotiations through mediators are making progress; however, there has been little public sign of significant headway.

Advertisement

US shoots down Iranian drones According to a US official, US forces downed at least four Iranian drones targeting a commercial vessel and struck a drone launch unit near the Strait of Hormuz. The official added that the actions were defensive and that the ceasefire remains intact. Tehran later targeted a US base from which the operation was launched, according to state-run Press TV.

Washington, in turn, accused Tehran of an “egregious ceasefire violation” and stated that Kuwait had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Islamic Republic toward the Gulf country. “Any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile targets,” Kuwait informed its residents.

Trump says no nation would control Strait of Hormuz Earlier on Wednesday, Trump convened a White House cabinet meeting, during which he asserted that no single nation would control the Strait of Hormuz, a matter that has now become a sticking point in resolving the conflict. The effective closure of the Strait since the start of the war in late February has strangled roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, leading to a surge in prices and rising inflation.

Advertisement

The US President said, “It’s international waters. The strait’s going to be open to everybody,” and that the US will “watch over it.”

However, Trump didn't clearly mention what steps Washington might take to ensure the free transit of vessels. The US Treasury said it had taken action against Tehran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, accusing it of launching a new attempt “to monetize its campaign of state-sponsored terror by extorting vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran tightens Hormuz control In the meantime, the Islamic Republic has expanded its claimed jurisdiction and set out new rules for vessels seeking to transit the arterial waterway. This includes seafarers dealing with the new Iranian agency and sometimes receiving payment requests of as much as $2 million for safe passage.

Advertisement

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that at least 26 commercial ships and oil tankers have transited the waterway in the past 24 hours after obtaining permission, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC statement. Vessels attempting unauthorized entry into the Persian Gulf were stopped by Iran’s naval forces, it added.

Trump says deal with Iran is close The US president has continued to suggest that a deal is close, but finds himself caught between Iranian demands for an end to attacks, as well as financial relief, and pressure from Republican hawks to finish the job, or at least not sign a bad deal.

Complicating matters further are his own past remarks criticising his predecessors for signing, or even considering, deals similar to the one now seen as the most viable option.

Advertisement

Amid all the uncertainty, both Iran and the US have said their talks, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, are progressing. According to a Telegram post, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

Also Read | US Bombs Iran Again Amid Hormuz Crisis | Trump Doubles Down On Threats

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that negotiators may need a few more days to finalise an agreement. An Iranian delegation returned to Tehran this week after talks in Qatar’s capital, which a diplomat familiar with the discussions described as productive.

The two countries, which agreed to a ceasefire in early April, are still negotiating the release of Iran’s estimated $24 billion in frozen assets, including the amount to be unlocked and the timeline for doing so. On Thursday, Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran is seeking the release of all assets blocked by the United States.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.