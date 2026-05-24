US-Iran peace deal: Negotiators hint at progress, say interim deal in final phase as Islamabad sends revised proposal

A day after Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Iran to hold negotiations with senior leadership to broker a peace deal between the US and Iran, a Pakistani official hinted that an interim deal to end the war is in "the final phase."

Citing the official involved in the negotiations, Reuters reported on Saturday, "An interim deal to end the Iran war is in its final phase and is 'fairly comprehensive.'" The official also added, "It is never over till it is done."

Additionally, sources said that Tehran and Islamabad have sent a revised offer to Washington to end the war, which began in late February, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut soon after the attacks began.

The development comes at a time of uncertainty over a peace deal between Washington and Tehran.

Negotiators hint at diplomatic progress Earlier today, Iran, the United States, and mediator Pakistan all said that progress had been made in talks aimed at ending nearly three months of war. The Islamic Republic said that it was focused on finalising a memorandum of understanding (MOU) after the country's top official met Munir.

The Pakistani army also commented on the progress, noting that the negotiations had resulted in "encouraging" progress towards a final understanding. Two Pakistani sources involved in the negotiations said the deal being negotiated is "fairly comprehensive to terminate the war."

The report added that the proposed framework would unfold in three stages: formally ending the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, which can be extended.

Speaking to Axios, US President Donald Trump recently said that he would discuss the latest draft agreement sent by Tehran with his advisers and might make a decision on Sunday on whether to resume attacks on the Islamic Republic. “Either we reach a good deal, or I'll blow them to a thousand hells,” Trump said.

US-Iran peace deal soon? Earlier today, Turkiye's Anadolu Agency, citing Pakistani sources, noted that Iranian, Pakistani, and Qatari delegations have been engaged in intense discussions in Tehran to "finalize" a "temporary" agreement with the US to end the Middle East war and are expecting a "major breakthrough" by the end of this week.

Pakistani and Qatari delegations are holding consultations with US and Iranian negotiators to reach a consensus on the interim agreement between the two warring sides, the state-run agency said.

Munir, who left Tehran after holding talks with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reportedly made at least two phone calls to US mediators, including Vice President JD Vance, in the last 24 hours.

Shedding light on the negotiations, a source said that the current talks revolve around Tehran's nuclear program and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington seeks some "concrete and practical" assurances to be part of the deal. The Islamic Republic, however, has insisted on discussing these two issues in the second phase of talks, once the agreement is finalised.

Currently, the temporary agreement reportedly calls for an immediate halt to fighting across all fronts, including Lebanon, the reopening of the strait, lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, and resuming nuclear negotiations within the next 30 days.

As a shaky ceasefire continues to hold for nearly two months, it remains to be seen whether a breakthrough on a peace deal will finally be achieved, potentially bringing relief to the energy markets.