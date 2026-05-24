US-Iran peace deal: Negotiators hint at progress, say interim deal in final phase as Islamabad sends revised proposal

A day after Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Iran to hold negotiations with senior leadership to broker a peace deal between the US and Iran, a Pakistani official hinted that an interim deal to end the war is in "the final phase."

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Citing the official involved in the negotiations, Reuters reported on Saturday, "An interim deal to end the Iran war is in its final phase and is 'fairly comprehensive.'" The official also added, "It is never over till it is done."

Additionally, sources said that Tehran and Islamabad have sent a revised offer to Washington to end the war, which began in late February, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut soon after the attacks began.

The development comes at a time of uncertainty over a peace deal between Washington and Tehran.

Negotiators hint at diplomatic progress Earlier today, Iran, the United States, and mediator Pakistan all said that progress had been made in talks aimed at ending nearly three months of war. The Islamic Republic said that it was focused on finalising a memorandum of understanding (MOU) after the country's top official met Munir.

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The Pakistani army also commented on the progress, noting that the negotiations had resulted in "encouraging" progress towards a final understanding. Two Pakistani sources involved in the negotiations said the deal being negotiated is "fairly comprehensive to terminate the war."

The report added that the proposed framework would unfold in three stages: formally ending the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, which can be extended.

Speaking to Axios, US President Donald Trump recently said that he would discuss the latest draft agreement sent by Tehran with his advisers and might make a decision on Sunday on whether to resume attacks on the Islamic Republic. “Either we reach a good deal, or I'll blow them to a thousand hells,” Trump said.

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US-Iran peace deal soon? Earlier today, Turkiye's Anadolu Agency, citing Pakistani sources, noted that Iranian, Pakistani, and Qatari delegations have been engaged in intense discussions in Tehran to "finalize" a "temporary" agreement with the US to end the Middle East war and are expecting a "major breakthrough" by the end of this week.

Pakistani and Qatari delegations are holding consultations with US and Iranian negotiators to reach a consensus on the interim agreement between the two warring sides, the state-run agency said.

Munir, who left Tehran after holding talks with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reportedly made at least two phone calls to US mediators, including Vice President JD Vance, in the last 24 hours.

Shedding light on the negotiations, a source said that the current talks revolve around Tehran's nuclear program and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington seeks some "concrete and practical" assurances to be part of the deal. The Islamic Republic, however, has insisted on discussing these two issues in the second phase of talks, once the agreement is finalised.

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Currently, the temporary agreement reportedly calls for an immediate halt to fighting across all fronts, including Lebanon, the reopening of the strait, lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, and resuming nuclear negotiations within the next 30 days.

As a shaky ceasefire continues to hold for nearly two months, it remains to be seen whether a breakthrough on a peace deal will finally be achieved, potentially bringing relief to the energy markets.

Key Takeaways The peace deal negotiations involve multiple countries, showcasing regional diplomacy's role.

The interim deal aims to halt fighting, reopen key shipping routes, and resume nuclear talks.

The situation remains fluid, highlighting the complexities of international negotiations and the stakes involved.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.