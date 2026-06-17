US-Iran peace deal: Read full text of ‘leaked’ 14-point draft agreement

The full text of the 14-point agreement between the US and Iran to end the war in West Asia was reportedly released by the United States on Wednesday. The memorandum of understanding, reached over the weekend with Iran, is due to be signed on Friday. It triggers a 60-day-window to negotiate the final terms of a deal.

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The document is titled the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” according to CNN. Pakistan was a key mediator in the US-Iran peace talks.

It outlines commitments aimed at ensuring the full, toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and easing certain financial restrictions on Iran. It reportedly sets out expectations for addressing Iran’s nuclear program during future technical talks.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the key points of the leaked US-Iran 14-point draft agreement? ⌵ The leaked agreement outlines commitments for the immediate termination of military operations, respect for sovereignty, and a 60-day timeline for final negotiations, among other financial and nuclear-related provisions. 2 Why is Pakistan involved in the US-Iran peace talks? ⌵ Pakistan is acting as a key mediator in the US-Iran peace talks, facilitating dialogue between the two nations to help resolve ongoing conflicts. 3 How does the $300 billion development fund work in the US-Iran deal? ⌵ The $300 billion fund is designed to support Iran's reconstruction and economic development, contingent on compliance with nuclear program commitments, and will be financed by private investments rather than taxpayer money. 4 What will happen if Iran does not meet its commitments under the peace deal? ⌵ If Iran fails to meet its commitments, it may not gain access to the $300 billion reconstruction fund or other economic incentives outlined in the agreement. 5 When is the US-Iran peace deal expected to be signed? ⌵ The US-Iran peace deal is slated to be signed on Friday, triggering a 60-day period for negotiating final terms.

The document also indicates that Iran may be able to secure a $300 billion development fund, providing it meets commitments related to its nuclear program in further negotiations down the line, TIME Magazine reported.

The draft was initially "leaked" by Bloomberg, with a version later published by CNN. Mint could not independently verify the contents of the draft agreement.

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Steven Cheung, the White House director of communications, publicly said “the supposed text” of the memorandum of understanding that was obtained by CNN “does not reflect the language of the actual MOU," TIME magazine reported.

Below is the text in full [as reported by CNN]:

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have jointly agreed in good faith on [ __ date] on the following:

1 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war are signing this MOU to declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon and other provisions of this paragraph.

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2 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

3 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days, expendable with mutual consent.

4 — immediately upon the signing of this MOU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.

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5 — Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, and considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and demining by the Islamic Republic of Iran will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.

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6 — The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of a final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America.

7 — The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions,

IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, all unilateral US sanctions, primary and secondary in an agreed upon schedule as part of the final deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned, and expressed their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.

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8 — The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpile enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven with the minimum methodology to be down blended on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal. The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph and the Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above missions. They express their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.

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9 — Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.

10 — The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MOU and until the termination of sanctions, US Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.

11 — The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MOU. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during negotiations. Such funds, whether obtaining the original account or transfer, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designed by the Central Bank, excuse me, ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly.

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12 — The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MOU and the future compliance of the final deal.

13 — After signing this MOU, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.

14 — The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution.

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