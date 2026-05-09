US-Iran peace deal soon? Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed says ‘high probability’, hints at positive progress

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Thursday (local time) pointed to a "high probability" of a diplomatic solution between the US and Iran despite escalating tensions.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted "positive progress" between Washington and Tehran and stressed that any agreement must safeguard the interests of Gulf countries and the wider international community.

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His remarks came a day before he arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday (local time) for a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance to hold discussions on several issues, including the US-Iran war.

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Qatari PM highlights positive progress between US and Iran Speaking with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Qatari PM said, "We are monitoring developments and communicating with all parties, and despite the divergence in positions in both Tehran and Washington, we see a high possibility of reaching a diplomatic solution," he said. "We are encouraged by the positive progress taking place in the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran, and there are indicators of this."

He added that Doha has been in contact with Pakistani mediators to help bridge gaps between the two sides.

Sheikh Mohammed also stressed that any agreement between the two sides should safeguard regional security and address the economic fallout from the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) since the US-Israel war began in late February.

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"Any US-Iran agreement must take into account the interests of the countries of the region and the entire world, which has been directly harmed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Renewing Doha's rejection of using the strategic waterway as leverage in any conflict, the Qatari Premier noted, "The whole world is paying the price for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. We reject its use as a pressure card in any conflict, whether political or military. Freedom of navigation is a fixed principle of international law. It is non-negotiable."

US threatens renewed military strikes The Qatari Premier's remarks came after US President Donald Trump warned the Islamic Republic that it would face renewed and intense bombing if no agreement were reached, amid reports that Washington and Tehran were nearing a framework aimed at ending the conflict.

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Iranian FM slams US Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, criticised Washington and questioned why the latter opts for a reckless military adventure each time a solution is placed on the table. He wrote, "Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure. Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS into another quagmire? Whatever the causes, the outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure, and diplomacy is always the victim. Also, the CIA is wrong. Our missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75% compared to Feb 28. The correct figure is 120%. As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%."

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US-Iran peace talks remain uncertain Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a two-day visit to Italy, said that Washington expects to receive a response from Tehran to the draft agreement for ending the war "today at some point."

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Speaking to reporters, he said, "We're expecting a response from (Iran) — we'll see what the response entails," and added that the hope is that it's something that "can put us into a serious process of negotiation."

However, the only development on Friday was Iran's acknowledgment of the proposal. Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, said that the Islamic Republic is reviewing the latest proposal from Washington. He also addressed the military confrontation with Washington on Thursday night, accusing the latter of breaching the ceasefire and international law. Baqaei noted that Tehran's forces are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to respond to any "aggression and adventurism."