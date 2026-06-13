US-Iran peace deal ‘likely’ to be finalised within 24 hours, says Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that a peace deal between the United States and Iran would "likely" be finalised within 24 hours.

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said in a post on X.

What Sharif said on Friday Earlier, on Friday, Sharif had said that the US and Iran have agreed on the text of a peace deal.

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," the Pakistan PM said in a social media post.

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he said.

The prime minister added that "peace has never been this close as it is now."

US, Iran hint at deal being close On Friday, both the US and Iran had hinted at progress in the peace talks between the two warring sides.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, in a post on X, said that "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer".

"Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," he said in a social media post, without providing any details.

Trump also shared Araghchi's post on his own social media, but without giving any details about the emerging deal.

US-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan Pakistan emerged as an unlikely mediator between the US and Iran in March, nearly a month after the American bombing campaign in the Islamic Republic was launched. Pakistan offered to host two countries in a neutral venue and the first dialogue between the US and Iran was held on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad. Though it was attended by senior officials from both sides, including US Vice President JD Vance but they failed to clinch a deal.

What US and Iran disagreed on While progress has been made since, the two sides continue to disagree on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme. Tehran has insisted on its right to enrich uranium and maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington said was unacceptable.

The strait is a key maritime trade route carrying oil and gas from the Gulf to markets worldwide, but Tehran has blockaded the waterway since the outbreak of war, insisting vessels obtain permission from its armed forces before transiting.

The US military has responded with its own blockade of Iranian ports in an attempt to choke off the country's energy exports and starve it of revenue.

Trump on Friday denied that the peace deal being finalised favours Iran.