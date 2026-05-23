US-Iran peace talks: Pakistan’s Asim Munir arrives in Tehran for second visit as Rubio hints at progress

Pakistan's Field Marshal, Asim Munir, on Friday (local time) arrived in Iran's capital city, Tehran, for an official visit, as uncertainty over a peace deal between the US and Iran continues to loom, AFP reported.

Iran's ISNA reported that Munir, during his visit, is expected to meet Iranian officials within the framework of Islamabad's mediation efforts between the United States and Iran. He is also likely to hold high-level consultations as Islamabad tries to reposition itself as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

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According to a statement issued by the army, Field Marshal Munir's visit is "part of ongoing mediation efforts". Islamabad, which is the Islamic Republic's eastern neighbour, has been mediating between Tehran and Washington in an effort to end the conflict, which broke out on February 28 when the US and Israel launched attacks.

On arrival, Munir was received and welcomed by Iran's Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, at the airport. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the airport, according to the army.

Munir arrives as Tehran reviews US proposal Munir's visit comes at a time when the Islamic Republic is reviewing the latest US proposal to end the Middle East war.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian media had reported that Munir had been due in Tehran that day in order to continue "talks and consultations" with Iranian authorities.

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Pakistan field marshal makes second visit to Iran According to reports, this is Munir's second visit to Tehran in little more than a month, coming after progress was reported in talks held by Naqvi, who has been in Iran since Wednesday, with top Iranian leadership, including twice with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to sources.

During his visit, Munir will meet with important Iranian dignitaries and discuss the ongoing Iran-US talks, regional peace and stability, and other matters of mutual interest.

According to Iran's state-run Press TV, Pakistan's field marshal's visit comes after Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, when asked about it, said he could "neither deny nor confirm" reports about a "high-level delegation" visiting Iran from Pakistan.

US Secretary of State hints at progress On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he believed that "Pakistanis will be travelling to Tehran today." His remarks came as Naqvi was already present in the Islamic Republic and held a meeting with the country's senior leadership.

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Rubio also said that despite "good signs" in Iran talks, "other options" remain on the table. "I don't want to get ahead of it ... I think we've made some progress," Rubio said.

Rubio reiterated comments made on Thursday that Iran's plans for a tolling system for the strait through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows were "unacceptable".

"We're dealing with a very difficult group of people, and if it doesn't change, then the president's been clear he has other options," Rubio said.

Uncertainty over US-Iran peace deal looms The recent visits by the Pakistani leaders come at a time when the world is waiting with bated breath for any positive sign in talks between Washington and Tehran. The conflict, which began in late February, has rattled global markets after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that accounted for roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply in pre-war times. The move has led several countries to either declare an energy emergency or seek alternative options to meet their fuel requirements.

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As the two sides continue to work towards achieving a framework agreement, one that would potentially end the conflict in the region, a shaky ceasefire, which has now been in place for nearly two months, continues to hold. However, both US President Donald Trump and senior members of the Iranian leadership have continued to renew threats of possible military action if the ceasefire collapses or the two sides fail to achieve a breakthrough.

It remains to be seen if Munir's visit could bring any change to the US-Iran negotiations, since he led the first round of talks between the two sides in Islamabad earlier in April.

Key Takeaways Pakistan is positioning itself as a mediator in the US-Iran conflict.

The ongoing ceasefire is fragile, and both sides continue to issue threats.

Asim Munir's visits may signal potential progress in negotiations.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.