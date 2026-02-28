US-Iran standoff: Countries urging citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions — full list

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate over Tehran’s nuclear programme and U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action, several countries are urging their citizens in Iran to leave the country.

The United States has built up a significant military presence in the Middle East. It is awaiting an order from Trump to launch a strike on Iran if negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear programme fail to produce a satisfactory outcome.

A list of nations urging citizens to leave Iran:

Italy Italy’s foreign ministry on Friday urged its citizens to leave Iran and exercise extreme caution across the Middle East, citing persistently unstable security conditions amid rising regional tensions, Reuters reported.

"Italians in (Iran) for tourism or whose presence is not strictly necessary are urged to depart," the ministry said in a statement, adding that travel to Iraq and Lebanon was also strongly discouraged.

Poland Poland’s foreign ministry has urged its citizens to immediately leave Iran, Israel and Lebanon because of the tense and unstable situation in the Middle East, it said on social media platform X on Friday.

"The security situation in the Middle East is unstable. The risk of escalation is high! Airspace for civilian traffic may be closed. Return by air may be impossible or significantly hindered," it said in three posts regarding Iran, Israel and Lebanon, as reported by Reuters.

Sweden On January 12, 2026, the Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and to leave the country immediately. In February, the Foreign Minister stated that those who chose to remain should not expect government assistance for evacuation.

India On February 23, 2026, the Indian embassy in Iran advised Indian citizens currently in the country to leave using any available means of transport, including commercial flights, amid escalating tensions.

"In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran... are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Indian Embassy in Tehran said in a post on social media.

India's foreign ministry estimates there are usually around 10,000 citizens in Iran.

"All Indian citizens and PIOs (people of Indian origin) should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments," it added.

China The government on Friday warned its citizens to evacuate Iran immediately, citing a significant increase in external security risks amid rising regional tensions.

“Chinese nationals currently in Iran are advised to strengthen safety precautions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China suggested its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran for the time being “in light of the current security situation”.

Cyprus On January 13, 2026, Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry warned its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and leave the country immediately amid growing regional tensions.

Singapore Singapore’s Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to continue deferring all travel to Iran amid heightened regional tensions and security concerns, Reuters reported.

Germany Germany has urged its citizens to leave Iran, noting that commercial flights are still operating and departures by land remain possible, according to its Foreign Ministry on January 20.

Brazil Earlier, Brazil advised its citizens to leave Iran, following an earlier warning in January for those in Lebanon. The government had also recommended last year that Brazilians avoid travelling to both countries.

Serbia Serbia urged its citizens not to travel to Iran in the coming period. "Due to the deteriorating security situation, citizens of the Republic of Serbia are not recommended to travel to Iran in the coming period," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

UK On Friday, the UK announced it would temporarily pull its staff out of Iran because of regional security concerns. The Foreign Office stated that its capacity to assist British citizens is now severely limited, with the embassy functioning remotely and no in-person consular services available, even in emergencies.

US Earlier on February 6, the US Virtual Embassy Iran said, “U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye.”

It further added, "Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help. Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates."

Earlier Friday, the US State Department said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would make a quick trip to Israel early next week.

The US Embassy in Israel had earlier urged staff who want to leave to depart, joining other nations in encouraging people to leave the region and signalling that US military action might be imminent. The announcement of Rubio's visit could indicate a longer timeline for any potential strike, AP reported.