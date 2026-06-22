US-Iran talks in Switzerland involved ‘major progress’ as ‘de-confliction cell’ agreed to end Lebanon war: Top 10 points

The delegations led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf launched their first round of talks in Switzerland on Sunday, amid US President Donald Trump's threat to "hit Iran very hard" if it did not stop supporting its proxy groups in the region, while Iran described the negotiations as the “first real test” of the agreement.

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The high-level technical talks between the US and Iran under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) concluded at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock on Monday.

US-Iran Switzerland meeting: Top 10 developments Iran and the United States agreed on Monday to establish communication channels to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" in the Strait of Hormuz, according to mediators Pakistan and Qatar 2. The joint statement by mediators said negotiators also reached an understanding on a "roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days", with technical-level discussions set to continue throughout the week at the Burgenstock. The mediators said “Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks”.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the main outcomes of the US-Iran talks in Switzerland? ⌵ The main outcomes included establishing communication channels to avoid incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, creating a 'de-confliction cell' to prevent renewed hostilities in Lebanon, and reaching a roadmap for a final deal within 60 days. 2 Why did Iran call the talks in Switzerland the 'first real test' of the agreement? ⌵ Iran described the talks as the 'first real test' because the success of the understandings reached, particularly regarding the implementation of the Lebanon deconfliction cell, would indicate how effectively the negotiations could resolve ongoing conflicts. 3 How will the de-confliction cell help prevent military conflicts in Lebanon? ⌵ The de-confliction cell, involving the negotiating parties and Lebanese authorities, aims to ensure adherence to military operation terminations and mitigate the risk of renewed hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. 4 Should other nations be concerned about the outcomes of the US-Iran negotiations? ⌵ Yes, outcomes of the negotiations can significantly impact regional stability, influence global oil markets, and affect international relations, especially given the tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. 5 What role did mediation by Pakistan and Qatar play in the talks? ⌵ Pakistan and Qatar acted as mediators, facilitating communication and helping both parties achieve major progress towards a resolution of the Lebanon conflict, which was crucial for further negotiations.

3. A “de-confliction cell” involving the negotiating parties and Lebanese authorities has also been established to help prevent renewed hostilities and reduce the risk of fighting breaking out again, the mediators said.

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4. Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mentioned that the "1st real test" of the understandings reached so far would be the implementation of the “Lebanon deconfliction cell”.

5. Araghchi said Pakistani and Qatari mediation efforts had helped achieve “major progress” toward ending the conflict in Lebanon.

6. In a post on X, he further said Iran had secured relief measures, including the waiver of restrictions on oil and petrochemical exports, the lifting of the blockade, the release of some frozen assets, and the launch of a major reconstruction and development programme.

7. The joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar did not include any reference to the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

8. Pakistan and Qatar further cemented their roles as key mediators in the US-Iran diplomatic process, issuing a joint statement following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations in Switzerland.

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In the statement, both said, “The mediating parties will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal”.

9. Araghchi also acknowledged their efforts, crediting "tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation" for helping achieve progress during the discussions.

10. US and Iranian sources offered differing descriptions of the discussions taking place in Switzerland.

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Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that the Iranian delegation declined to return to the negotiating room after Trump's threats became public. However, the report said exchanges continued indirectly through Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

According to the source, Iranian officials maintained that discussions on nuclear issues could only move forward once other provisions of the memorandum of understanding were implemented'

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A US diplomat participating in the talks disputed suggestions that the negotiations had stalled, telling Reuters: “The Iranians never left and are still here meeting and negotiating deep into the night." The diplomat added, “We’ve talked about the Strait, Lebanon, nuclear issues, and details of implementing the MOU, among other topics.”

Israel-Hezbollah tensions Lebanon was drawn deeper into the conflict after the Iran-backed Hezbollah group launched attacks on Israel in response to the war involving Tehran, triggering Israeli airstrikes and military operations across Lebanese territory. Following several unsuccessful attempts at diplomacy, Washington and Tehran last week signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict. The agreement included provisions designed to halt hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

However, repeated clashes have continued in Lebanon since the deal was reached. In response, Iran warned that it would once again close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments, after previously reopening the waterway under the terms of the agreement.

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Meanwhile, it is unknown when Vance will leave Switzerland, although he told Fox News on Saturday that he expected to stay for only “a day or two”. Much of the technical work in the negotiations is being handled by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on behalf of the US delegation.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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