US-Iran talks: Pakistan says no dates set for second round, nuclear issues remain key, says report

No dates have been decided for the second round of talks between the US and Iran, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

The spokesperson said that nuclear issues are among the subjects being discussed by the countries at war for almost seven weeks now.

Islamabad hosted negotiators from the US, led by Vice President JD Vance, and Iran over the weekend; however, they were unable to clinch a peace deal after marathon talks, largely because of differences over Iran’s nuclear program.

The two sides are closer to extending a ceasefire and restarting negotiations about a longer-term peace deal, the Associated Press reported, even as a standoff intensifies over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, the White House said any further talks with Iran would likely take place in Islamabad, though no decision had been made on whether to resume negotiations.

‘Pakistan supporting de-escalation, ceasefire efforts’ Currently, Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials in a bid to ease tensions in the Middle East. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, as part of “collective efforts” aimed at promoting regional peace and de-escalation.

“Pakistan is being recognised for its constructive diplomatic engagement in supporting de-escalation, ceasefire efforts and a broader pursuit of stability between the United States and Iran,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Tahir Andrabi.

Pakistan has encouraged dialogue, facilitated message exchanges and helped create a peaceful space for meaningful negotiations such as the recent talks between the US and Iran, he added.

Asim Munir's trip ‘was effective, but…’: Iran A senior Iranian official told Reuters that the trip of the Pakistani army chief to Tehran was effective in reducing differences in some areas, “but fundamental disagreements still remain in the nuclear field…”

“More hopes have been created for extending the ceasefire and holding a second round of talks,” the official said, adding that the fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and the duration of Iran’s nuclear restrictions are among the highly disputed issues for which no solution has yet been found.

Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz A key priority of Pakistan's mediation is the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where tensions remain high as the US continues a blockade, started on Monday, of vessels bound for and from Iran.

The waterway has effectively been closed since the war erupted with US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration would ramp up economic pain on Iran with new economic sanctions on countries doing business with it, calling the move the “financial equivalent” of a bombing campaign.

Also Read | China asks Iran to ensure freedom of navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Late on Wednesday, China's foreign minister told his Iranian counterpart that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz was an international demand.

Wang Yi told Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that Iran’s sovereignty, security and legitimate rights should be respected as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz, but freedom of navigation and safety through the strait should be ensured.