US-Iran talks: White House says ’complicated issues’, Tehran responds, ‘deal can’t be reached in short time’ | 10 points

Steven Witkoff, US Special Envoy to the Middle East, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat on Saturday amid the ongoing tension between the two countries. During the talks, Witkoff conveyed President Donald Trump's commitment to resolving tensions between the United States and Iran through “dialogue and diplomacy,” according to a White House statement.

Advertisement

What did White House say? The discussions to be "positive and constructive," with the US expressing gratitude to Oman for supporting the initiative, the statement revealed.

Witkoff told the Iran Foreign Minister that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve the two nations' differences "through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible."

"These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome", the statement said.

Steve Witkoff was accompanied by America's Ambassador to Oman, Ana Escrogima. The talks between the American side and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were held in Muscat and hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr, the White House statement said.

What did Iran say? Iran's foreign ministry, as qouted by state news agency, IRNA, said, top negotiators from two countries had exchanged the viewpoints of their respective governments with regards to the Iranian nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions on Iran via Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Advertisement

IRNA noted that the talks, which took place on Saturday, the first in years, came after Trump wrote to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington.

Read More

IRNA further added that Iran said it was giving diplomacy a "genuine chance" if the American side demonstrates resolve and goodwill. It viewed the preliminary talks on Saturday as an opportunity to ascertain whether the United States was serious about diplomacy.

When is the next meeting? The two sides agreed to meet again next Saturday.

Araghchi told Iranian state television the delegations plan to reconvene April 19, which the White House statement confirmed. The talks may be held at a different location, with Oman continuing to serve as the facilitator, Araghchi said. Advertisement

“As a first meeting, it was a constructive session, held in a calm and highly respectful environment; no inappropriate language was used,” Araghchi said. He added that both sides had demonstrated a commitment to pursuing a “desirable agreement from a position of equality.”

“Neither side wants fruitless, protracted, or time-wasting negotiations,” the minister said. “The American side also said their preference is for an agreement to be reached in the shortest time possible, but it won’t be easy.”