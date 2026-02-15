US-Iran tensions: Reza Pahlavi calls on Trump to 'help', rally in Munich draws over 200,000 exiled Iranians

US-based Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, told a crowd of over 200,000 supporters in Munich on Saturday that he was prepared to steer the country toward a "secular democratic future", after US President Donald Trump said that a change in leadership would be the "best thing".

He said that regardless of whether the US military or another Western force chose to intervene, Iran’s struggle would go on and the regime would ultimately fall, according to CBS News.

"I am here to guarantee a transition to a secular democratic future. I am committed to be the leader of transition for you so we can one day have the final opportunity to decide the fate of our country through a democratic, transparent process to the ballot box, AFP quoted him as saying.

While stating that a “vast majority of the Iranian people” backed him and his leadership to guide the country from the current regime toward a future democracy, he mentioned that whether or not the US military or another Western force stepped in, Iran’s "fight will continue and the regime will collapse anyway," but “if they have the support, there will be less casualties and it will happen quicker”.

His remarks came as Washington kept up diplomatic engagement with Tehran’s government, with Switzerland confirming on Saturday that mediator Oman would host a new round of talks in Geneva next week.

The crowd repeatedly chanted “Javid shah” (long live the shah) as they waved green, white and red flags bearing the lion-and-sun symbol of the former monarchy.

A 62-year-old demonstrator originally from Iran, who identified himself only as Said, said the Iranian regime was effectively finished and that it was time for it to be over.

Reza Pahlavi has called on Iranians both inside the country and in the diaspora to keep up their protests, urging them to chant slogans from their homes and rooftops at 8:00 pm (1630 GMT) on Saturday and Sunday to align with demonstrations taking place in Germany and other countries.

Thousands also took part in rallies from downtown Los Angeles to the National Mall in Washington, marching in solidarity with anti-government protests in Iran. In Toronto, demonstrators urged Trump to act immediately.

Trump on Friday stated that a change of leadership in Iran would be the "best thing that could happen", as he ordered a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, intensifying military pressure on Tehran.

He had previously warned of possible military action in support of a surge of protests in Iran that reached their height in January and were met with a harsh crackdown that rights organisations say left thousands dead.

‘Iranian people have faith in you’: Pehlavi to Trump Speaking earlier at the Munich Security Conference, Reza Pahlavi addressed reporters, saying, “To President Trump... The Iranian people heard you say help is on the way, and they have faith in you. Help them. It is time to end the Islamic republic.”

When Iran launched its crackdown, Trump initially said the United States was "locked and loaded" to assist demonstrators. More recently, however, he has directed his military warnings toward Tehran’s nuclear programme, which US forces targeted last June during Israel’s unprecedented 12-day war with Iran.