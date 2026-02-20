US-Iran tensions: Tehran fortifies new military site as Trump warns of ‘bad things’ - See photos

As tensions simmer between the United States and Iran with Trump sending massive armada toward the Middle East, some satellite images have revealed that Tehran has recently reinforced a sensitive military site by constructing a concrete shield over a new facility and covering it with soil.

Satellite images also show that Iran also buried tunnel entrances at a nuclear site which was bombed by the United States during a brief war last year. It has also fortified tunnel entrances near another nuclear site, repairing missile bases.

The recent activity has come as the military build-up by the United States gathers pace in the region. Donald Trump has given Iran a 10-day warning to make a deal, “otherwise bad things happen,” he said.

Trump spoke of the US airstrikes carried out in June 2025, saying Iran's nuclear potential had been "decimated," adding “we may have to take it a step further or we may not.” Without elaborating further, Donald Trump said, “You’ll be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

Several media reports have mentioned that the US is ready to strike Iran as soon as this weekend. The final calls rests with Donald Trump. As the fears of a wider war escalate, Russia and Iran, too, have conducted naval exercises in the Sea of Oman to deter any "unilateral action" in the region.

AFP had earlier reported that the United States has deployed as many as 13 warships in the Middle East – one aircraft carrier – the USS Abraham Lincoln – with one more on its way, nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships.

Here are some satellite images offering glimpse of Iranian activities: The Parchin complex is one of Iran’s most sensitive military sites. While western intelligence sources have indicated that Tehran conducted tests there, Iran has always denied seeking atomic weapons.

Israel reportedly struck Parchin in October 2024.

The latest satellite images show that repairs are being done at Parchin military complex.

The Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), in a January 22 analysis of satellite imagery, pointed to progress in the construction of a "concrete sarcophagus" around a newly built facility at the site, which it identified as Taleghan 2.

ISIS reported in November that imagery showed "ongoing construction and the presence of what appears to resemble a long, cylindrical chamber, maybe a high-explosives containment vessel, likely measuring approximately 36 meters long and 12 meters in diameter placed inside a building".

"High-explosive containment vessels are critical to the development of nuclear weapons," ISIS added, “but can also be used in many other conventional weapons development processes.”

A combination of satellite images showing tunnel entrances at the Isfahan nuclear complex, in Isfahan, Iran

In June, the United States had bombed the Isfahan nuclear complex on the suspicion that it stored enriched uranium. Satellite images taken in late January showed new efforts to bury two tunnel entrances at the complex. By February 9, another entrance had been buried in soil.

Some development has also been seen at Shiraz South missile base and a new roof has been built at a damaged building at Qom missile base.

Why burying the entrances? ISIS reported on February 9 that "backfilling the tunnel entrances would help dampen any potential airstrike and also make ground access in a special forces raid to seize or destroy any highly enriched uranium that may be housed inside difficult".

(With inputs from Reuters)