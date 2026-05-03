US-Iran to resume military strikes? Iranian minister issues warning, says ready to repel any aggression

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, on Saturday (local time), hinted that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to respond to any aggression.

The minister noted that Tehran has believed in interest-based diplomacy to resolve existing issues and has played its part, IRIB reported.

Speaking at a gathering of ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Tehran, Gharibabadi added, "Iran has presented its plan to Pakistan as a mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in America’s court. Iran is ready for both paths in order to ensure its national interests and security, and in any case, it will always maintain its pessimism and distrust of America and its honesty in the path of diplomacy."

The Deputy Foreign Minister further said that Tehran is ready for both paths to ensure its national interests and security, and added, "In any case, it will always maintain its pessimism and distrust of America and its honesty in the path of diplomacy."

Axios, citing sources, said Iran’s latest proposal, delivered through Pakistan, which is serving as a mediator, follows a set of amendments sent on Monday by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff that sought to bring the nuclear issue back into the draft framework.

It further reported that one of the proposed US amendments calls for Iran to commit that it will not transfer any enriched uranium from its bombed nuclear facilities or restart any nuclear-related activities at those sites while negotiations are ongoing.

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Iran warns of renewed conflict with the US Gharibabadi's remarks came hours after Fars news agency, citing Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a key figure in the central command, said that "a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely." Asadi added, "US officials’ actions and statements are largely media-oriented, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at escaping the predicament they have created for themselves."

The remarks by two Iranian officials come a day after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal, sent on Friday to Pakistani mediators. Expressing dissatisfaction with the proposal, Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday, "They want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with it. We just had a conversation with Iran. Let’s see what happens. But I would say that I am not happy.”

US-Israel to renew military strikes in Iran? Speculation is now rife about whether the US and Israel are planning a renewed military strike in Tehran. This came after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, on Thursday, issued a warning that a military strike could be possible after Tel Aviv received over 6,500 tonnes of military equipment from the US. The reports of his warning coincided with Trump being briefed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which has imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports, regarding a possible military action.

The developments come as Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely, shortly before it was set to expire on April 22. The two-week ceasefire, agreed on April 7, has not been violated by either party so far, despite the first round of talks failing and the subsequent proposals for a peace deal being rejected.

US-Iran peace talks hang in the balance Ever since the first round of talks failed in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, the two sides have not agreed to come to the negotiating table for a second round. This came after Trump imposed a naval blockade, which the Islamic Republic cites as the primary reason for not returning to Pakistan. On several occasions, the US President stated that a deal with Iran was likely and that a breakthrough was possible soon; however, Tehran denied those reports, accusing Trump of lying.

Last week, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad and met with his counterpart, Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir. News of Araghchi's visit to Pakistan renewed hopes for a possible deal, with the Trump team preparing to leave for Islamabad on April 25. However, before Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were set to leave for talks, Araghchi departed Pakistan, indicating that an impasse continues.

What remains to be seen is whether the US and Israel will renew military action in Iran, given that the war in Iran has crossed the 60-day mark and Trump will have to face the US Congress, according to the War Powers Act.