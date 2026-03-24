US-Iran War: Modi Govt calls all-party meet on Wednesday. What’s on the agenda? Who will attend?

The Union government has convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis at 5 PM on 25 March, news agencies said on Tuesday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair the meeting, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected to be present, the agencies said.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

The meeting comes a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday morning on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, and others were present at the meeting.

On Sunday, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation and ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of on going West Asia Conflict.

PM Modi directed the setting up of a group of ministers and secretaries to work dedicatedly to deal with the situation arising due to West Asia conflict.

Fourth Week of Conflict The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia.

“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” Modi said.

PM addresses Parliament, recalls COVID-19 days PM Modi addressed both the houses of Parliament on the issue.

In his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday about the West Asia conflict, PM Modi recalled how, during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global supply chain disruptions.

“In the past too, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on the farmers,“ Modi said.

PM Modi said that the difficult global conditions caused by this war are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, as it had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urging patience, restraint, and vigilance, and cautioning against those who may seek to exploit the situation by spreading falsehoods, engaging in black-marketing, or hoarding, PM Modi appealed through the House to all state governments to ensure strict monitoring and swift action against such elements.

“When every government and every citizen of this country walk together, we can challenge every challenge, this is our identity, and this is our strength.”

Stating that the war has created a serious global energy crisis, Modi warned people against taking advantage of the situation and asked state governments to curb black marketing and hoarding.

The government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources, he said, asserting that efforts will continue in the coming days.

He noted that necessary preparations have been made to ensure an adequate supply of fertilisers.

Rahul Gandhi not to attend all-party meeting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, told reporters at the Parliament House Complex that he would not be able to attend the all-party meeting, as he is scheduled to attend a programme in Kerala.

The call for an all-party meeting follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to Parliament on the situation in West Asia.

Earlier, the Congress has hit out at the prime minister, saying that his statement on the crisis was a "prepared text full of self-praise" for all that he claims to have accomplished in the last 11 years.

GoM held on Tuesday A meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the evolving West Asia situation was held at Parliament House on Tuesday, focusing on its potential impact on essential supplies, particularly fertilisers.

The ministers reviewed the current availability and supply of fertilisers and concluded that there is no immediate shortage for the upcoming Kharif season, assuring that farmers' requirements will be met, the news agencies said quoting unnamed sources.

When every government and every citizen of this country walk together, we can challenge every challenge, this is our identity, and this is our strength.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Health and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, among others.