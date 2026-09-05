US-Iran war: American forces ‘permanently disabled’ 3 IRGC-linked oil tankers after attacks by Tehran

The US military announced the destruction of three oil tankers linked to Iran's IRGC after Iranian forces allegedly attacked American warships. CENTCOM confirmed two vessels were disabled near Iran, and one unladen tanker was destroyed in the Gulf of Oman after the crew abandoned ship.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated5 Sep 2026, 08:12 PM IST
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US military hits 3 Iranian oil tankers (Images: Reuters/ Representational, Twitter logo of US Central Command)
US military hits 3 Iranian oil tankers (Images: Reuters/ Representational, Twitter logo of US Central Command)

The US military said on Saturday that it had destroyed three oil tankers allegedly associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following what it described as attacks by Iranian forces on American warships.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X that the vessels were “permanently disabled” near Iran’s coast.

"Following Iran's failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask," Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

The command stated another tanker, which was carrying no cargo, was targeted in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was hit at several critical points after its crew was instructed to leave the ship.

"American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo... in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship," it added.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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