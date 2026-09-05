US-Iran war: American forces ‘permanently disabled’ 3 IRGC-linked oil tankers after attacks by Tehran

The US military said on Saturday that it had destroyed three oil tankers allegedly associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following what it described as attacks by Iranian forces on American warships.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X that the vessels were “permanently disabled” near Iran’s coast.
"Following Iran's failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask," Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.
The command stated another tanker, which was carrying no cargo, was targeted in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was hit at several critical points after its crew was instructed to leave the ship.
"American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo... in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship," it added.