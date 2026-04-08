US-Iran war ceasefire LIVE updates: White House calls ceasefire ‘victory for the US’, Iranians hits street to celebrate

US-Iran war ceasefire LIVE updates: US, Israel and Iran has accepted a two-week ceasefire as the conflict enters sixth week. Donald Trump on Tuesday softened his stance to deescalate the warless than two hours before the deadline he had set for Tehran to comply or face a major escalation.
In doing so again Tuesday, Trump said he had come to the decision “based on conversations” with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Gen. Asim Munir.
He said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants and other civilian targets, subject to Tehran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped during peacetime.
In a post on his social media site, Trump said that he would suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks provided Tehran agreed “to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING" of the strait.
"This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" he further wrote. "The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."
He also mentioned Iran has proposed a “workable” 10-point peace plan that could help end the war.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, meanwhile, said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management.
Iran’s demands for ending the war include control of the strait, the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, the lifting of sanctions and the release of its frozen assets.
Even as the ceasefire was announced, missile alerts continued in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday, hinting at the chaos surrounding the diplomatic moves. The U.S. military has halted all offensive operations against Iran but continues defensive actions, said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive military operations.
Since the war began, Trump has repeatedly backed off deadlines just before they expire.
Anthony Albanese on Wednesday said Donald Trump’s threat to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure was “not appropriate,” but welcomed the two-week ceasefire as a positive step.
"I don't think it's appropriate to use language such as that from the president of the United States, and I think it will cause some concern," Albanese told Sky News Australia.
Trump had warned that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if Iran failed to meet his deadline for a deal.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tweets, "This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen. From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation. Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days... The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace. Additionally, President Trump got the Strait of Hormuz reopened..."
On US President Trump announcing a ceasefire, Executive Director at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) and former U.S. Treasury counterterrorism analyst, Jonathan Schanzer while speaking to ANI says that the terms of deal are still somewhat unclear as US and Iran have their own versions
"I think first we need to understand here that this was a deal that was brokered by Pakistan. This is a very unusual thing that is happening here. A country that is a traditional state sponsor of terrorism and a rogue proliferator has now intervened to stop a war between the United States and a state sponsor of terrorism and a rogue proliferator. The reasons for Pakistan doing this are entirely unclear to me. I think the terms of this are still somewhat unclear because what the United States is saying differs significantly from what the Iranians are saying."
“The Iranians are casting this as a full capitulation on the part of the United States. They are saying that the U.S. has agreed to end the sanctions, to leave the region, and to pay reparations. This all seems unrealistic on the U.S. side. They are saying we will stop firing for two weeks if you open the Strait of Hormuz... Does the Islamic Republic allow for the free flow of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz?... We have, potentially, a two-week ceasefire, and during that time, a more permanent solution will need to be derived. But I think during that time period, especially in these early hours and early days, there is still a lot that can go wrong.”
Even as Donald Trump called for a two-week ceasefire, Israeli is still attacking Iran, a military official said.
Iran also kept up fire on Israel.
Tehran said Wednesday its 10-point plan for securing an end to the war with the United States would require Washington to accept its uranium enrichment program and the lifting of all sanctions.
It also demanded the plan would require "continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions."
Other key demands in the blueprint, offered through mediators in Pakistan, include US military withdrawal from the Middle East, an end to attacks on Iran and its allies, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a UN Security Council resolution making any deal binding.
"It is to be noted that the adoption of such a resolution shall render all these agreements binding under international law and shall constitute a significant diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation," the country's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.
Crucially, the plan also calls for expanded Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil that has been effectively blocked to maritime traffic since the start of the five-week conflict.
Protestors gather outside the White House following US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire announcement.
Announcing the ceasefire, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, “I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,”
“The decision to hold off on attacking Iran is subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”
Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with “due consideration of technical limitations,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.
Crude oil prices drops and US equity-index futures surges as US and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire
West Texas Intermediate tumbled as much as 17% to under $100 a barrel after Trump agreed to the ceasefire, just hours before his Tuesday 8 p.m.
Equity-index futures for Wall Street gauges jumped more than 2% after Trump’s comments, and the dollar weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers. Treasury futures jumped and gold rose more than 2%.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday mentioning that US and Iran, along with their allies agreed to an immediate ceasefire invited the US and Iran for talks in Islamabad on Friday.
"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately," he said.
Sharif said Pakistan has invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on April 10 for face-to-face talks aimed at reaching a conclusive agreement "to settle all disputes".
Israel's military issued three warnings on Wednesday saying Iran had launched missiles toward its territory. This comes moments after Donald Trump said he would delay a major strike on Iran.
"The (Israeli army) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said on its official Telegram channel.
Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran after more than six weeks of conflict in the Middle East, a White House official said Tuesday.
Israel did not immediately react to the ceasefire announcement.
After Trump said, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war. Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.
“It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”
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After US-Israel and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire, White House says discussing in-person talks with Iran
"There are discussions about in-person talks, but nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House," Leavitt said after Iran said it agreed to talks with the United States to begin Friday in Pakistan.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.