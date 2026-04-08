US-Iran war ceasefire LIVE updates: Trump believes China got Iran to negotiate; White House calls it ‘US victory’

US-Iran war ceasefire LIVE updates: US, Israel and Iran has accepted a two-week ceasefire as the conflict enters sixth week. Donald Trump on Tuesday softened his stance to deescalate the warless than two hours before the deadline he had set for Tehran to comply or face a major escalation.

In doing so again Tuesday, Trump said he had come to the decision “based on conversations” with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Gen. Asim Munir.

Trump later asserted ‘he believes China got Iran to negotiate with US and Iran’.

What Trump said?

He said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants and other civilian targets, subject to Tehran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped during peacetime.

In a post on his social media site, Trump said that he would suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks provided Tehran agreed “to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING" of the strait.

"This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" he further wrote. "The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

He also mentioned Iran has proposed a “workable” 10-point peace plan that could help end the war.

What Iran said?

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, meanwhile, said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management.

Iran’s demands for ending the war include control of the strait, the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, the lifting of sanctions and the release of its frozen assets.

Even as the ceasefire was announced, missile alerts continued in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday, hinting at the chaos surrounding the diplomatic moves. The U.S. military has halted all offensive operations against Iran but continues defensive actions, said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive military operations.

Since the war began, Trump has repeatedly backed off deadlines just before they expire.