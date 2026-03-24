US-Iran War: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs meeting on Middle East conflict; CDS, service chiefs attend

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday morning on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, and others were present at the meeting.
On 21 March, Singh, while addressing a programme in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on the completion of four years of the state government, had said that India has taken a clear stand on the issue, emphasising that a solution should be found through dialogue and diplomacy.
Noting that the world is going through a period of crisis, with conflicts prevailing in several regions, he said that the ongoing attacks in the Middle East are a matter of concern not only for India but also for the entire world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today on several aspects of the ongoing conflict and India's energy security.
The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.
In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha to brief members on the developments in West Asia and their potential impact on India. Describing the situation as “worrisome,” PM Modi highlighted that the ongoing conflict poses unprecedented challenges that are not only economic and national security-related but also humanitarian.
“The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister informed the House that India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region at war, noting that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region.
(With agency inputs)