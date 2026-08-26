US-Iran war impact: Dubai Airport sees 31.3% decline in passenger traffic in H1, expects strong recovery in H2

Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) dropped 31.3 per cent in the first half of the year, its operator said on Wednesday (local time), as the ongoing US-Iran war caused major disruptions to air travel across the Gulf, including at the key international hub.

Dubai Airport's performance in H1 Dubai International Airport, which ranked second last year in terms of overall passenger traffic and topped the rankings in terms of international passenger traffic, welcomed 13 million passengers during the second quarter, compared with the same period in 2025. Dubai Airport follows a financial year cycle from 1 January to 31 December.

In a press release, DXB said that during the first half, aircraft movements totalled 150,600, marking a decline of 32.1 per cent, including 62,500 during the second quarter. By the end of the first half, it was served by roughly 50 international airlines, connecting passengers to 217 destinations across 99 nations.

DXB was served by almost 50 international airlines by the end of the first half, connecting guests to 217 destinations across 99 countries. Passenger load factors continued to improve, nearing the levels recorded in 2025 as international connectivity expanded further.

Also Read | A month before meltdown, IndiGo hit a record high in domestic passenger traffic

Additionally, cargo volumes touched 751,340 tonnes between January and June this year, down 28.7 per cent year on year, including 351,716 tonnes handled during the second quarter. The number of bags processed during the first half touched 30.3 million, marking a 28 per cent decline year on year, including 12.7 million during Q2. The mishandled baggage rate stood at 2.7 per 1,000 passengers, remaining well below the latest global industry benchmark of approximately 4.9 per 1,000 passengers.

Despite the decline in overall traffic, DXB said guest volumes have been showing signs of a steady recovery.

Guest volumes increasing steadily: DXB Dubai Airports said that guest volumes had seen a steady rise throughout the second quarter, despite regional airspace constraints continuing to influence traffic. Guest volume in April was recorded at 3.5 million, while in May, it touched 4.5 million and rose to five million in June. DXB is expecting a busier second half, with the return of international carriers, improved connectivity and increased load factors signalling resilient demand across key markets and growing confidence.

Further, it anticipates stronger growth in the year's second half, driven by the continued restoration of airline routes and flight frequencies, an increase in international transfer traffic, relaxed travel advisories in key markets, the winter schedule and Dubai's busy calendar of international business, leisure and sporting events.

Also Read | Dubai airport viral video shows massive queues at arrivals despite war fears

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said, "The first half of the year tested every part of the aviation system, and demonstrated our resilience. As capacity steadily returns across the board, demand is responding immediately. That is particularly important for DXB, where international transfers account for a significant share of traffic. Strong performance across the airport community in recent months has left us well placed to accommodate returning demand, work closely with our airline partners, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub."