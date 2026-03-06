Indian Embassy issues advisory for nationals in Qatar: 'Stay in safe locations, keep away from windows, exposed areas’

The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory to Indian nationals living in the Gulf country, urging them to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel due to the ongoing situation in the region.

“In view of the current security situation, all Indians in Qatar are requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Qatari authorities, in particular, the Ministry of Interior,” the advisory issued on Friday said.

The Indian Embassy noted that Qatari officials have urged all residents to stay in safe locations, avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and keep away from windows and exposed areas.

Qatar under attack by Iran Like other countries in the Middle East, Qatar has also come under drone and missile attacks from Iran, in retaliation to the US-Israeli strikes that killed its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

The Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East and forward headquarters for Central Command, has come under constant attacks by Iran in the past few days.

Due to the prevailing uncertainties, Qatar has closed its airspace, and all flight operations have been suspended temporarily.

Qatar extends visas of stranded passengers Qatar is home to a large Indian population, estimated to be around 830,000 to 836,000, making it the largest expatriate community in the country.

Also Read | Are you eligible for refund on Qatar Airways flight from Middle East? Details

The airspace closure and suspension of flight operations have resulted in many, including Indian nationals, stranded in Qatar. Taking into account the extraordinary circumstances, Qatar has announced an extension of all categories of entry visas that have expired or are about to expire for a period of one month, allowing those stranded in the country to remain there legally.

Indians can leave Qatar via Saudi Arabia The Indian Embassy on Friday said that Indian nationals seeking emergency exit from Qatar can do it through the Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia

“In case of emergency, the option of exiting Qatar through the Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia is currently open. Indian nationals who hold US, UK or Schenghen visas (which have been used at least once) can obtain visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Other Indian nationals wishing to travel via Saudi Arabia can apply for Saudi visas as per due procedures,” the Embassy said.

Temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia The Embassy further said it is facilitating a temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia for Indians with confirmed tickets for travelling out of there.

“All other logistical arrangements related to travel up to the Salwa border crossing and beyond to the departure airport etc. will need to be made by each individual themselves,” it said.

The Indian Mission also said that the Embassy in Doha remains available at all times for the welfare of the Indian community.