US-Iran war: Kharg island under attack? Explosions heard near major oil hub — ‘Iranian tanker hit’, ‘no sign of smoke’

Several explosions were heard near Iran's major oil hub Kharg Island in the Gulf, Iranian media reported on Saturday. However, their origin was unknown, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The report claimed blasts were heard by its correspondent, but that there was no smoke visible, while the SNN news agency claimed "an Iranian tanker was targeted by the US" near the island.

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The state-affiliated Nournews said there were unconfirmed reports from local sources that an Iranian tanker had been targeted near Kharg by a missile fired by US forces.

There was no immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities about the reports.

More details are awaited.

Why is Kharg Island important? The Kharg Island is located in the northern Persian Gulf, just 20 miles off Iran's coast. US space agency NASA says that Kharg Island is a rocky limestone island. It is unique because it is one of the few islands in the Persian Gulf with freshwater which has collected within the porous limestone.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the island is known as the “Forbidden Island” due to its role as a critical energy hub. The small coral island is said to be Iran’s oil lifeline, as the majority of Iran's crude flows through Kharg Island. The island has long been key to Iran’s economy.

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Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, NASA explains. The small island in the Persian Gulf handles roughly 90% of the country’s crude exports.

It handles the majority of the country’s crude oil shipments, most of which are destined for Asia—predominantly China, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

A declassified CIA document from 1984 described Kharg Island’s oil facilities as “the most vital in Iran’s oil system.” The document states that Kharg Island's oil facilities are extensive.

US targets Kharg Island The United States has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran's Kharg Island, a critical oil hub for the Islamic Republic.

Since the start of the war on February 28, the US had struck Kharg Island for the first time on March 13. The region was later targeted in April, when US Vice President JD Vance seemed to confirm reports of US strikes on Kharg Island ahead of President Donald Trump’s then-deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

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It is “my understanding ... that we were to strike some military targets on Kharg Island. I believe we’ve done so," Vance was quoted as saying. However, the country didn’t target Kharg Island's oil infrastructure, a US official had told news agency Associated Press.

Trump had also hinted at seizing the strategic island. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump had told the Financial Times. “It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while,” he was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

More details are awaited.

Why is Kharg Island important? The Kharg Island is located in the northern Persian Gulf, just 20 miles off Iran's coast. US space agency NASA says that Kharg Island is a rocky limestone island. It is unique because it is one of the few islands in the Persian Gulf with freshwater which has collected within the porous limestone.

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According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the island is known as the “Forbidden Island” due to its role as a critical energy hub. The small coral island is said to be Iran’s oil lifeline, as the majority of Iran's crude flows through Kharg Island. The island has long been key to Iran’s economy.

Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, NASA explains. The small island in the Persian Gulf handles roughly 90% of the country’s crude exports.

It handles the majority of the country’s crude oil shipments, most of which are destined for Asia—predominantly China, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

US targets Kharg Island The United States has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran's Kharg Island, a critical oil hub for the Islamic Republic.

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Since the start of the war on February 28, the US had struck Kharg Island for the first time on March 13. The region was later targeted in April, when US Vice President JD Vance seemed to confirm reports of US strikes on Kharg Island ahead of President Donald Trump’s then-deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

It is “my understanding ... that we were to strike some military targets on Kharg Island. I believe we’ve done so," Vance was quoted as saying. However, the country didn’t target Kharg Island's oil infrastructure, a US official had told news agency Associated Press.

Trump had also hinted at seizing the strategic island. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump had told the Financial Times. “It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while,” he was quoted as saying.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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