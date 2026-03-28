US-Iran war: Kuwait International Airport hit by drone attacks, radar system severely damaged

The Kuwait International ​Airport was on Saturday targetted by multiple drone attacks which have resulted in significant damage to its radar system, as per a report by the country's state news ‌agency ⁠KUNA.

The spokesperson of the country's Public Authority for Civil Aviation Abdullah Al-Rajhi has confirmed the attack to KUNA.

No lives have been lost in the attacks, but the radar system at the airport was heavily damaged in the attack, as per Kuwaiti authorities quoted by AFP.

Also Read | What an influx of 17,000 US troops could mean for the Iran war

On March 25, another similar attack was carried out on the Kuwait Airport, where Iranian drones struck a fuel tank, resulting in a massive blaze.

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Kuwait National Guard later said that it was able to intercept six drones in total.

Kuwait's main port damaged On Friday, a drone attack damaged the country's main commercial port, Shuwaikh Port.

While the attack led to material damage, there has been no report yet of any injuries.

Shuwaikh Port handles a large part of the country's trade and can be considered its primary maritime trade hub. It handles commercial shipping, distribution, as well as cargo storage.

After the US-Israeli combine struck Iran in late February, Tehran has been targetting Israel as well as regions in the Middle East which host US military assets.

Kuwait is the host of US' Camp Arifjan, the Ali al-Salem air base, and Camp Buehring. Around 13,500 US troops are based in Kuwait, as per the Middle East Eye.

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More attacks incoming? The US has been able to determine that it has destroyed around a third of Iran's missile arsenal, a report by Reuters citing sources within the US intelligence revealed on Friday.

While the status of another third is not clear, but bombings may have damaged, buried or destroyed them them in bunkers and underground tunnels, the report revealed.

The report states that the assessment by the US intelligence reveals that while most of Iran's missiles have been destroyed or are inaccessible, the country still has a significant inventory of the same and can also recover some of the damaged or buried missiles to carry out strikes.

This intelligence contrasts claims made by US President Donald Trump that Tehran has "very few rockets left".

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Regarding the Iranian attacks along the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said in a televised Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, "The problem with the straits is this: let's say we do a great job. We say we got 99% (of their ⁠missiles). 1% is unacceptable, because 1% is a missile going into the hull of a ship that cost a billion dollars," as per Reuters.

As per a senior official of the Israeli military, Tehran was in possession of around 2,500 ballistic missiles before the war that could reach Israeli territory. Around 335 missile launchers have been destroyed, the officer told Reuters, which is around 70% of the launch capacity possessed by Tehran.