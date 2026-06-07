US-Iran News LIVE: OPEC to meet, consider amping oil production as peace talks stall amid fresh tit-for-tat strikes

US-Iran News LIVE: The US military said late Saturday it shot down two Iranian attack drones threatening Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic, the latest clash between the warring forces as tensions escalate anew in West Asia.

"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said on its X account.

"American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression."

CENTCOM said late Friday its forces shot down four Iranian attack drones launched toward the strait, then struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites.

The tit-for-tat strikes, including a salvo of Iranian missiles fired Saturday at US allies Bahrain and Kuwait, come despite Washington and Tehran being engaged in weeks of indirect talks on how to end the war.

Meanwhile, OPEC ministers are set to meet on Sunday to weigh higher production quotas in a bid to cap oil prices that have surged since the war effectively choked off Gulf crude shipments.

But even if the cartel members vow to ramp up output by thousands of barrels per day, analysts say geopolitical realities mean they probably won't move the needle on prices.

With the crucial Strait of Hormuz shut since US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February, oil prices have nearly doubled, igniting inflation pressures worldwide.