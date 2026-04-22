US-Iran war LIVE: Trump extends ceasefire indefinitely, mulls extending shipping waiver to ease US oil shipments

US-Iran war LIVE: President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the US ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for peace talks.
Trump indefinitely pushed back the end of the two week truce, crediting a request from mediator Pakistan. He said he is giving them time as Iran's "fractured" leadership time to form a proposal. However, Trump made it clear that the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports—a major issue for Tehran—would stay in place.
Trump wrote on social media, "I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted."
Following Trump's tweet, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the US president for extending the ceasefire. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also welcomed it.
The fate of peace talks hosted by Pakistan was hanging in the balance following Trump's announcement.
A White House official confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Pakistan for talks Tuesday as previously planned, pending the submission of an Iranian proposal.
Ahead of Trump's intervention, it had been unclear exactly when the original ceasefire would expire, with Pakistan indicating it would end at 2350 GMT Tuesday.
As the original ceasefire deadline drew in, Iran preemptively threatened to attack its Gulf neighbors' oil production facilities if their territory was used to attack it once the ceasefire expired.
UN chief Secretary-General António Guterres said the US announcement that it is extending the ceasefire will create “critical space for diplomacy and confidence-building between Iran and the United States,” according to his spokesperson.
“We encourage all parties to build on this momentum, refrain from actions that could undermine the cease-fire, and engage constructively in negotiations to reach a sustainable and lasting resolution,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
The United Arab Emirates thanked Trump early on Wednesday over his mention of a possible currency swap with their country as uncertainty remains over the Iran war.
A statement issued by the UAE’s Embassy in Washington appeared aimed at signaling the country remained financially secure after Trump’s comment.
“Any suggestion that the UAE requires external financial backing misreads the facts,” it said. “The UAE is one of the world’s most financially resilient economies, underpinned by more than $2 trillion in sovereign investment assets; more than $300 billion in foreign currency reserves held by the UAE’s central bank; and a banking sector with approximately $1.5 trillion in deposits.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for extending the ceasefire.
He said, “On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.”
“With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict.”
I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict, the post also said
Military planners from more than 30 countries will meet in London for two days starting Wednesday to advance plans aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the British government said, Reuters reported.
The UK Ministry of Defense said the talks will build on previous discussions involving more than 50 countries from Europe, Asia and the Middle East, which were aimed at coordinating maritime security efforts.
UK Defense Secretary John Healey said the aim is to translate diplomatic consensus into a joint plan to safeguard freedom of navigation and support a lasting ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran does not want the Strait of Hormuz closed and is instead seeking to reopen it to restore what he described as significant daily revenue losses, warning that easing pressure could derail any potential agreement.
"Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to “save face," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"People approached me four days ago, saying, “Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.” But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!" he added.
US President Donald Trump is considering extending a temporary Jones Act waiver that allows foreign-flagged vessels to move fuel and other goods between US ports, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
The waiver, issued for 60 days starting March 17, was intended to help ease pressure on fuel prices by increasing shipments from the US Gulf Coast to other domestic markets amid disruptions linked to the Iran war.
According to Axios, the potential extension would continue to allow foreign-flagged cargo ships to operate in domestic shipping routes, aiming to support supply flows during ongoing market volatility.