US-Iran war LIVE: Trump extends ceasefire indefinitely, mulls extending shipping waiver to ease US oil shipments

US-Iran war LIVE: President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the US ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for peace talks.

Trump indefinitely pushed back the end of the two week truce, crediting a request from mediator Pakistan. He said he is giving them time as Iran's "fractured" leadership time to form a proposal. However, Trump made it clear that the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports—a major issue for Tehran—would stay in place.

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Trump wrote on social media, "I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted."

Following Trump's tweet, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the US president for extending the ceasefire. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also welcomed it.

The fate of peace talks hosted by Pakistan was hanging in the balance following Trump's announcement.

A White House official confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Pakistan for talks Tuesday as previously planned, pending the submission of an Iranian proposal.

Ahead of Trump's intervention, it had been unclear exactly when the original ceasefire would expire, with Pakistan indicating it would end at 2350 GMT Tuesday.

As the original ceasefire deadline drew in, Iran preemptively threatened to attack its Gulf neighbors' oil production facilities if their territory was used to attack it once the ceasefire expired.