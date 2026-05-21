US-Iran War LIVE: Will US and Iran make a peace deal? Netanyahu wants to resume strikes, Trump says hold

US-Iran War LIVE: The deadline to make a peace deal to end the Iran war is nearing and there seems to be a tiff between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are reports that while Netanyahu wants to resume strikes on Iran, fearing the delay and wait for the deal will only benefit the Iranian regime. Donald Trump, however, wishes to wait to finalise the peace deal, thereby ending the war and opening the Strait of Hormuz, the closure of which has sent the oil and energy prices soaring sky high.
Trump recently said he had put-off strikes on Iran, planned for Tuesday, May 19, following a request from Arab nations including Qatar and the UAE. A revised peace memo was drafted by Qatar and Pakistan with input from the other regional mediators to try to bridge the gaps between the US and Iran, Axios reported, quoting sources. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Iran and the US deal.
US-Iran War LIVE:
US-Iran War LIVE: After Trump held off strikes on Tehran, giving it a few more days, Iran said on Thursday it was reviewing Washington's latest position on ending the war.
"We have received U.S. views and are reviewing them," Iranian state-run agency Nour News quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying.
While Trump has given Iran a few days to make a deal, he has also reiterated the US demand to not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. And what happens if Iran rejects the proposal?
"Believe me, if we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.
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