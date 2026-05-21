US-Iran War LIVE: Will US and Iran make a peace deal? Netanyahu wants to resume strikes, Trump says hold

US-Iran War LIVE: The deadline to make a peace deal to end the Iran war is nearing and there seems to be a tiff between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are reports that while Netanyahu wants to resume strikes on Iran, fearing the delay and wait for the deal will only benefit the Iranian regime. Donald Trump, however, wishes to wait to finalise the peace deal, thereby ending the war and opening the Strait of Hormuz, the closure of which has sent the oil and energy prices soaring sky high.

Trump recently said he had put-off strikes on Iran, planned for Tuesday, May 19, following a request from Arab nations including Qatar and the UAE. A revised peace memo was drafted by Qatar and Pakistan with input from the other regional mediators to try to bridge the gaps between the US and Iran, Axios reported, quoting sources. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Iran and the US deal.