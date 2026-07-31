US-Iran war LIVE: Egypt struck for 'first time' as conflict widens, Saudi Arabia announces maritime defence alliance

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: The conflict in Iran is expanding, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia becoming increasingly drawn into regional hostilities.
Egyptian authorities said a drone attack led to fire on two vessels at Egypt’s port of Damietta on Wednesday. No party has claimed direct responsibility, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.
If confirmed as a deliberate strike, it would mark the first time Egypt has been directly drawn into the widening regional conflict.
Following the attack, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Egypt an “important friend and partner."
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the US of carrying out a “terrorist attack” on civilian homes on Qeshm Island, calling it a continuation of attacks in Minab and Lamerd, in a post on X.
“Americans have grown accustomed to compensating for the blows they suffer on the battlefield by shedding innocent blood. They will pay the price,” Tehran’s chief negotiator with Washington said.
Amid the conflict, the US Treasury reportedly sanctioned Mahan Air, Iran’s largest airline, accusing it of supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and facilitating the procurement and transport of drones and weapons.
Saudi's 'Maritime Defense Alliance'
Saudi Arabia and 13 other nations agreed to set up a “Maritime Defense Alliance” to protect commercial vessels navigating critical chokepoints, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence listed the coalition's founding member states as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia.
The development came in the backdrop of persistent maritime disruptions caused by the Iranian-backed Houthis carrying out a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Iran-US war.
An update to the US military casualty database reports that 653 American service members have been wounded in the conflict with Iran, while US media additionally confirm 18 fatalities to date, IRNA reported
Several explosions have been heard in Sulaymaniyah, located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, according to a breaking news alert from Al-Mayadeen. It adds that early reports suggest the strikes targeted positions of Kurdish separatist factions opposed to Iran.
In a post on X, the US Central Command said, “Over the past few hours, Iranian state media have continued to report false claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – three in particular.” These were:
🚫 FIRST CLAIM: The IRGC (again) claims free and open routes through the Strait of Hormuz are dangerous for commercial vessels.
✅ FACT: The immediate dangers posed to commercial vessels and their civilian crews are the IRGC’s verbal threats and attempted attacks.
🚫 SECOND CLAIM: The IRGC claims Three U.S. F-35 stealth fighters and three other aircraft were destroyed during a recent Iranian attack on an American air base.
✅ FACT: No U.S. aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks. All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas.
🚫 THIRD CLAIM: Iranian state media is reporting that a commercial oil tanker, M/T Nora, has broken through the U.S. blockade.
✅ FACT: The commercial vessel has not broken through America’s steel wall blockade. More than 20 U.S. warships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of service members remain vigilant and continue to fully enforce the blockade.
Following the attack on ports in Egypt, Iranian minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, “Egypt is an important friend and partner in the region, and its security is of utmost importance to us.”
“We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace. The threat is clear, mutual, and fearful of Muslim solidarity,” he posted on X.
Egypt's government said on Thursday authorities were analysing drone fragments from an unprecedented strike on one of its Mediterranean ports, after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned of regional escalation.
Sisi's government had earlier confirmed that a fire the day before on two gas vessels in the Damietta port -- one of which was US-owned -- was a result of a drone strike, the first to target the country since the outbreak of the Middle East war, AFP reported.
Egypt has now been directly impacted by the conflict after its infrastructure was struck for the first time, causing a fire to break out on two vessels at one of its ports, CNN reported. It comes as Saudi Arabia has also been pulled further in to the war, carrying out joint strikes with the US on Iranian proxies in Iraq.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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