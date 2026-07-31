US-Iran war LIVE: Iran launches suicide drones at Kuwait's Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base; Egypt struck for ‘first time’

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: The conflict in Iran is expanding, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia becoming increasingly drawn into regional hostilities.
Egyptian authorities said a drone attack led to fire on two vessels at Egypt’s port of Damietta on Wednesday. No party has claimed direct responsibility, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.
If confirmed as a deliberate strike, it would mark the first time Egypt has been directly drawn into the widening regional conflict.
Following the attack, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Egypt an “important friend and partner."
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the US of carrying out a “terrorist attack” on civilian homes on Qeshm Island, calling it a continuation of attacks in Minab and Lamerd, in a post on X.
“Americans have grown accustomed to compensating for the blows they suffer on the battlefield by shedding innocent blood. They will pay the price,” Tehran’s chief negotiator with Washington said.
Amid the conflict, the US Treasury reportedly sanctioned Mahan Air, Iran’s largest airline, accusing it of supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and facilitating the procurement and transport of drones and weapons.
Saudi's 'Maritime Defense Alliance'
Saudi Arabia and 13 other nations agreed to set up a “Maritime Defense Alliance” to protect commercial vessels navigating critical chokepoints, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence listed the coalition's founding member states as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia.
The development came in the backdrop of persistent maritime disruptions caused by the Iranian-backed Houthis carrying out a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Iran-US war.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday that they had struck two tankers attempting to pass though the strategic Strait of Hormuz under the "air escort" of the US military.
The IRGC said the "non-compliant oil tankers... were struck and brought to a halt, while four other oil tankers quickly changed course and returned to their previous positions".
The Guards said the tankers had attempted to pass the strait via "an undeclared route", the US-backed alternative to Tehran's designated waterway closer to its own shores.
Iran has effectively maintained control over navigation through Hormuz since the outbreak of the war on February 28, requiring vessels to obtain permission and pay transit fees before using the waterway.
On Thursday, the Guards said two oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait had turned back after one caught fire.
According to ship-tracking data from analytics firm Kpler, cited by Reuters, four vessels, including two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) transporting Gulf crude, exited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, reported AL Jazeera.
The two VLCCs are Spain B, which is currently anchored off Fujairah in the UAE, and Nobel, which is en route to China.
Spain B is carrying crude oil loaded at Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura port on July 12, while Nobel is transporting crude loaded from Iraq's Basra port on July 25.
The latest movement comes a day after tracking data showed three commodity vessels had transited the Strait of Hormuz.
A dual British-Azerbaijani national has been arrested in Cyprus on suspicion of spying on a British air base on the Mediterranean island and passing information to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, London police said on Friday.
Rashad Sultanov, 44, from Islington in north London, was arrested on July 17 by Cypriot authorities and is being held in custody as extradition proceedings progress, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
He was arrested as part of Britain's first overseas National Security Act investigation, led by counter-terrorism police into incidents at Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus between May 11 and June 22 last year, the statement said. Cypriot police did not immediately return a request for comment.
The Iran's Army said in a statement, “As part of the 27th wave of Operation Thunder, and in retaliation for the US recent incursions into Iran's territory, including a brutal strike on a civilian residence on Qeshm Island, Armed Forces deployed suicide drones hours ago to strike the jet fighter, hangars, satellite communication arrays, and equipment depots belonging to this child-killing military at Kuwait's Ahmed al-Jaber airbase."
“The Ahmed al-Jaber base in Kuwait serves as a key hub for US aerial operations and intelligence surveillance; beyond its tactical functions, it stands as one of the primary logistical air-support centers for the US terrorist forces,” the army said, as pr IRNA news.
Here are key takeaways from the Board of Peace statement:
The Gaza Board of Peace says that Hamas and the mediating countries – Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, and the US – have finalised a detailed roadmap to carry out the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire.
1. Hamas agreeing to giving up its weapons has been described as a historic breakthrough by the Board.
2. Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza will follow disarmament.
3. Governance of Gaza will transfer to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).
4. Heavy weapons, tunnels, and military production sites will be dismantled and stored under the supervision of the NCAG and an international monitoring mechanism.
5. No weapons will be transferred to Israel or any other Palestinian parties during the disarmament process.
6. NCAG’s independence is paramount as it works to operate public institutions and services and audit Gaza’s financial and administrative affairs, no factions will interfere in its work.
7. The International Stabilisation Force will support the NCAG to enforce rule of law, stabilize security, and facilitate humanitarian aid.
An update to the US military casualty database reports that 653 American service members have been wounded in the conflict with Iran, while US media additionally confirm 18 fatalities to date, IRNA reported
Several explosions have been heard in Sulaymaniyah, located in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, according to a breaking news alert from Al-Mayadeen. It adds that early reports suggest the strikes targeted positions of Kurdish separatist factions opposed to Iran.
In a post on X, the US Central Command said, “Over the past few hours, Iranian state media have continued to report false claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – three in particular.” These were:
🚫 FIRST CLAIM: The IRGC (again) claims free and open routes through the Strait of Hormuz are dangerous for commercial vessels.
✅ FACT: The immediate dangers posed to commercial vessels and their civilian crews are the IRGC’s verbal threats and attempted attacks.
🚫 SECOND CLAIM: The IRGC claims Three U.S. F-35 stealth fighters and three other aircraft were destroyed during a recent Iranian attack on an American air base.
✅ FACT: No U.S. aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks. All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas.
🚫 THIRD CLAIM: Iranian state media is reporting that a commercial oil tanker, M/T Nora, has broken through the U.S. blockade.
✅ FACT: The commercial vessel has not broken through America’s steel wall blockade. More than 20 U.S. warships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of service members remain vigilant and continue to fully enforce the blockade.
Following the attack on ports in Egypt, Iranian minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, “Egypt is an important friend and partner in the region, and its security is of utmost importance to us.”
“We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace. The threat is clear, mutual, and fearful of Muslim solidarity,” he posted on X.
Egypt's government said on Thursday authorities were analysing drone fragments from an unprecedented strike on one of its Mediterranean ports, after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned of regional escalation.
Sisi's government had earlier confirmed that a fire the day before on two gas vessels in the Damietta port -- one of which was US-owned -- was a result of a drone strike, the first to target the country since the outbreak of the Middle East war, AFP reported.
Egypt has now been directly impacted by the conflict after its infrastructure was struck for the first time, causing a fire to break out on two vessels at one of its ports, CNN reported. It comes as Saudi Arabia has also been pulled further in to the war, carrying out joint strikes with the US on Iranian proxies in Iraq.