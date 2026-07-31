US-Iran war LIVE: Iran launches suicide drones at Kuwait's Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base; Egypt struck for ‘first time’

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: The conflict in Iran is expanding, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia becoming increasingly drawn into regional hostilities.

Egyptian authorities said a drone attack led to fire on two vessels at Egypt’s port of Damietta on Wednesday. No party has claimed direct responsibility, and no injuries or deaths have been reported.

If confirmed as a deliberate strike, it would mark the first time Egypt has been directly drawn into the widening regional conflict.

Following the attack, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Egypt an “important friend and partner."

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the US of carrying out a “terrorist attack” on civilian homes on Qeshm Island, calling it a continuation of attacks in Minab and Lamerd, in a post on X.

“Americans have grown accustomed to compensating for the blows they suffer on the battlefield by shedding innocent blood. They will pay the price,” Tehran’s chief negotiator with Washington said.

Amid the conflict, the US Treasury reportedly sanctioned Mahan Air, Iran’s largest airline, accusing it of supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and facilitating the procurement and transport of drones and weapons.

Saudi's 'Maritime Defense Alliance'

Saudi Arabia and 13 other nations agreed to set up a “Maritime Defense Alliance” to protect commercial vessels navigating critical chokepoints, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence listed the coalition's founding member states as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia.

The development came in the backdrop of persistent maritime disruptions caused by the Iranian-backed Houthis carrying out a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Iran-US war.