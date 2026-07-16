US-Iran War LIVE Updates: US launches second wave of strikes, Trump weighs options to expand military operations

The United States (US) launched two new wave of strikes, "targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz." It said an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf was "disabled."
US President Donald Trump reportedly said he would expand military strikes on Iran to power plants and bridges unless Tehran returned to negotiations, warning in a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday that attacks would intensify next week.
Meanwhile, Iran's army said on Wednesday it would respond after a US strike on one of its barracks in southeastern Iran that it said killed seven military personnel.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) spokesman Hussein Mohebbi said, according to Iran International, that Iran’s operations are currently focused on destroying US offensive infrastructure in the region, warning that further steps will follow.
Iran currently has no plans for negotiations, according to its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, who added that Tehran would not adhere to any agreement if the US “breaches its obligations.”
Explosions were heard in several areas across Iran, including the port city of Bandar Abbas and the southern cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar, late Wednesday evening local time, the country’s media outlets reported.
Is Strait of Hormuz open? Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on July 15 the Hormuz strait would remain closed until the United States ends its "acts of aggression" while warning that other regional oil export routes could also become targets.
Stay tuned to this lIVE Blog for all the latest updates on US-Iran war news.
Iran's parliament voted two outspoken critics of negotiations with the United States out of senior posts on its National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Tuesday, a day after lawmakers returned to the chamber for the first time in more than four months, Iran International reported.
Iranian attacks targeted Bahrain and Kuwait early Thursday as the US launched more airstrikes on Iran, the Associated Press reported.
There was no immediate word on damage or casualties from the strikes.
The Iranian strikes come as the U.S. has reimposed a blockade on Iran and stepped up its airstrikes on the Islamic Republic over the Strait of Hormuz.
President Donald Trump has also been receiving options for expanding the US operation to loosen Tehran’s grip on the critical waterway, sources told CNN.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday that military personnel age 30 and older will undergo testing for testosterone deficiency as part of annual health screenings.
"It's well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop," Hegseth said in a video posted on X along with the text: "The High-T Department of War."
Iranian news agency Mehr reported air defense systems were active over Tehran on Wednesday to counter what it described as hostile targets. The report did not provide further details.
“Since restarting the naval blockade against Iranian ports 17 hours ago, US forces have redirected 2 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade. The U.S. military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance,” the US CENTCOM said.
The CENTCOM said, "US forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran, July 15, by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.:
“US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade. A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” it added.
“US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas at 4 p.m. ET on July 14. During the first 24 hours of enforcement, CENTCOM has redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel,” US forces said.
It added, “US forces remain vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance.”
The US Central Command said in a post on X, “At 3 p.m. ET, U.S. forces launched operations for a second wave of strikes today against Iran. The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction.”
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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