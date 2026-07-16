US-Iran War LIVE Updates: US launches second wave of strikes, Trump weighs options to expand military operations

The United States (US) launched two new wave of strikes, "targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz." It said an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf was "disabled."

US President Donald Trump reportedly said he would expand military strikes on Iran to power plants and bridges unless Tehran returned to negotiations, warning in a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday that attacks would intensify next week.

Meanwhile, Iran's army said on Wednesday it would respond after a US strike on one of its barracks in southeastern Iran that it said killed seven military personnel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) spokesman Hussein Mohebbi said, according to Iran International, that Iran’s operations are currently focused on destroying US offensive infrastructure in the region, warning that further steps will follow.

Iran currently has no plans for negotiations, according to its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, who added that Tehran would not adhere to any agreement if the US “breaches its obligations.”

Explosions were heard in several areas across Iran, including the port city of Bandar Abbas and the southern cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar, late Wednesday evening local time, the country’s media outlets reported.

Is Strait of Hormuz open? Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on July 15 the Hormuz strait would remain closed until the United States ends its "acts of aggression" while warning that other regional oil export routes could also become targets.

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