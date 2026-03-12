Live Updates

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran warns oil could cost $200 as war disrupts shipping, Trump says 'don't want to leave early'

US-Iran war news LIVE: The war has brought drone and missile attacks from Iran on ports and cities across the Gulf as well as targets in Israel, increasing pressure from Turkey, Europe and other international actors to halt the conflict.

Mausam Jha
Updated12 Mar 2026, 05:59:42 AM IST
US-Iran war news LIVE: This satellite image provided by Vantor shows damaged buildings following airstrikes on Taleghan 2 facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Parchin, Iran. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)
US-Iran war news LIVE: This satellite image provided by Vantor shows damaged buildings following airstrikes on Taleghan 2 facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Parchin, Iran. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)(AP)

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran warned that global oil prices could climb to $200 per barrel after its forces attacked merchant ships on Wednesday, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) urged a large release of strategic oil reserves to ease what could become one of the most severe energy shocks since the 1970s, as reported by Reuters.

The conflict, triggered nearly two weeks ago by joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, has already killed about 2,000 people, most of them Iranians and Lebanese. As the fighting spreads into Lebanon, it has disrupted global energy markets and shipping routes, creating turmoil in transportation and oil supplies worldwide.

A sharp rise in oil prices shows Iran may be leveraging its strongest tool, the ability to disrupt the global economy — exposing what could be the United States’ biggest vulnerability in sustaining the campaign, according to a report by Reuters.

On Wednesday, tensions escalated as Iranian forces targeted commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and around Dubai International Airport, expanding efforts to squeeze the oil-rich Gulf region at a time of growing global energy concerns, the report suggested.

The U.S. airstrike campaign inside Iran has now entered its 12th day with no clear end in sight. According to a U.S. commander, artificial intelligence has aided the military in striking more than 5,500 targets across the country.

Meanwhile, an Israeli intelligence assessment claims Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was wounded at the outset of the conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has not committed to a timeline for military operations, suggested on Wednesday that he was not yet ready to call an end to the Iran war.

At a rally in Kentucky, he said "we won" the war, but the United States didn't want to have to go back every two years.

"We don't want to leave early, do we?" he said. “We got to finish the job.”

Get all the US-Iran war news LIVE Updates here on Mint!

Follow updates here:
12 Mar 2026, 05:59:42 AM IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: Hezbollah says launched missiles at Israeli military intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched missiles at an Israeli military intelligence base in the suburbs of Tel Aviv early on Thursday, the Iran-backed group's latest claim in a major operation against Israel it announced hours earlier, AFP reported.

12 Mar 2026, 05:52:36 AM IST

C Trump says Iran near point of defeat

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran was on the verge of defeat, but warned that US forces could escalate strikes such that the country would be "almost impossible" to rebuild, AFP reported.

"They are pretty much at the end of the line," Trump told reporters in Washington.

12 Mar 2026, 05:51:19 AM IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iranian hacking group targets US medical firm -

The Iran-linked hacking group Handala claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on US medical technology giant Stryker, saying it had extracted 50 terabytes of data in retaliation for the US war on Iran, AFP reported.

12 Mar 2026, 05:51:19 AM IST

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran tells world to get ready for oil at $200 a barrel as it fires on mercha

Iran warned that global oil prices could climb to $200 per barrel after its forces attacked merchant ships on Wednesday, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) urged a large release of strategic oil reserves to ease what could become one of the most severe energy shocks since the 1970s, Reuters reported.

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldUS-Iran war news LIVE: Iran warns oil could cost $200 as war disrupts shipping, Trump says 'don't want to leave early'
More