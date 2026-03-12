US-Iran war news LIVE: US to release 172 million barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat prices

US-Iran war news LIVE: U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the United States will release 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the International Energy Agency’s effort to curb rising oil prices during the Iran war.
Wright said the release will start next week and is expected to take around 120 days to complete based on planned discharge rates. He added that the U.S. plans to refill roughly 200 million barrels within the next year.
Meanwhile, Iran warned that global oil prices could climb to $200 per barrel after its forces attacked merchant ships on Wednesday, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) urged a large release of strategic oil reserves to ease what could become one of the most severe energy shocks since the 1970s, as reported by Reuters.
The conflict, triggered nearly two weeks ago by joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, has already killed about 2,000 people, most of them Iranians and Lebanese. As the fighting spreads into Lebanon, it has disrupted global energy markets and shipping routes, creating turmoil in transportation and oil supplies worldwide.
A sharp rise in oil prices shows Iran may be leveraging its strongest tool, the ability to disrupt the global economy — exposing what could be the United States’ biggest vulnerability in sustaining the campaign, according to a report by Reuters.
On Wednesday, tensions escalated as Iranian forces targeted commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and around Dubai International Airport, expanding efforts to squeeze the oil-rich Gulf region at a time of growing global energy concerns, the report suggested.
The U.S. airstrike campaign inside Iran has now entered its 12th day with no clear end in sight. According to a U.S. commander, artificial intelligence has aided the military in striking more than 5,500 targets across the country.
Meanwhile, an Israeli intelligence assessment claims Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was wounded at the outset of the conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has not committed to a timeline for military operations, suggested on Wednesday that he was not yet ready to call an end to the Iran war.
At a rally in Kentucky, he said "we won" the war, but the United States didn't want to have to go back every two years.
"We don't want to leave early, do we?" he said. “We got to finish the job.”
Amid the West Asia conflict, Iran warned it could wage a prolonged war with the United States and Israel that would "destroy" the world economy, even as US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday the Islamic republic was facing imminent defeat, as reported by AFP.
US President Donald Trump says, Over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran. Tough country. Their air force is gone... That took the better part of about three hours. They no longer have radar. They don't have anti-aircraft equipment. They don't have anything. Their missiles are down by 90%. Their drones are down by 85%. We're blowing up the factories where they're made, left and right... Nobody has ever seen anything like what you're witnessing now. That can include the original killing of Soleimani and al-Baghdadi, two of the worst killers in the world that I took out, as well as Operation Midnight Hammer, where we totally obliterated Iran's nuclear potential... They don't have nuclear potential. After Midnight Hammer, we left. We figured that'll be the end of them for a while. But they started again. That's why we got to finish it... We don't want to go back every two years..." (ANI)
Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched missiles at an Israeli military intelligence base in the suburbs of Tel Aviv early on Thursday, the Iran-backed group's latest claim in a major operation against Israel it announced hours earlier, AFP reported.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran was on the verge of defeat, but warned that US forces could escalate strikes such that the country would be "almost impossible" to rebuild, AFP reported.
"They are pretty much at the end of the line," Trump told reporters in Washington.
The Iran-linked hacking group Handala claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on US medical technology giant Stryker, saying it had extracted 50 terabytes of data in retaliation for the US war on Iran, AFP reported.
