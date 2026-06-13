US-Iran News LIVE: US says downed multiple Iran drones as both insist peace deal 'never been closer'

US-Iran News LIVE: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday announced that the peace deal is in final stages and signaled that the United States and Iran had arrived at an agreement to end the war. This development came almost an hour after US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the attack on Indian ships sailing near the Strait of Hormuz.
In a social media post on X, Abbas Araqchi stated, “The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course.”
Donald Trump shared Abbas Araqchi tweet on his Truth Social platform a day after he claimed that the United States called off planned military strikes on Iran, citing progress in talks. Trump wrote, “Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."
According to senior US administration official, both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days, Reuters reported. Abbas Araghchi on Friday asserted that his country had emerged stronger from the conflict while he indicated that changes in the tentative agreement were still possible. On state television, he said, “Iran is the winner of the war with the US.”
The US Central Command on Saturday morning claimed that it shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones that targeted commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM in a post on X said, “U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for transit.”
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz in a post on X said, “Israel will not withdraw from the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza" as he noted the progress in US-Iran peace deal.
As both sides move closer to finalise a deal, US said it downed multiple Iran drones. The US Central Command on Saturday morning in a post on X said, “Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for transit.”
Over Islamabad-brokered peace deal, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a post on X stated, “Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal.”
Announcing that a final agreement has been reached between Iran and the US, he added, “Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now.”
Proposed peace draft could favour Iran, Reuters reported citing Western, Pakistani and Iranian sources pointed to terms that could favor Iran.
"Our sword will always hang over the Strait of Hormuz," Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said as he asserted that Tehran and Oman would retain control of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — the key waterway through which one-fifth of the world's oil and gas export takes place.
US President Donald Trump reshared Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's post on his Truth Social platform on Friday.
US President Donald Trump on Friday clarified that the “terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to in writing” as he warned Iran’s leaders to “get their act together, fast”.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday confirmed that the peace deal would be signed remotely before it is announced. In a post on X, he indicated that the agreement has ‘never been closer’. According to , Iran and Oman would retain control of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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