US-Iran News LIVE: US says downed multiple Iran drones as both insist peace deal 'never been closer'

US-Iran News LIVE: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday announced that the peace deal is in final stages and signaled that the United States and Iran had arrived at an agreement to end the war. This development came almost an hour after US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the attack on Indian ships sailing near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post on X, Abbas Araqchi stated, “The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course.”

Donald Trump shared Abbas Araqchi tweet on his Truth Social platform a day after he claimed that the United States called off planned military strikes on Iran, citing progress in talks. Trump wrote, “Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."

According to senior US administration official, both sides had agreed on a text and that Washington expects to sign an initial deal in the coming days, Reuters reported. Abbas Araghchi on Friday asserted that his country had emerged stronger from the conflict while he indicated that changes in the tentative agreement were still possible. On state television, he said, “Iran is the winner of the war with the US.”

US downs multiple Iranian drones

The US Central Command on Saturday morning claimed that it shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones that targeted commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM in a post on X said, “U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for transit.”