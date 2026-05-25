US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE: Oil prices fall, dollar slips as US-Tehran near deal to end war

The US oil prices fell toward $92 per barrel as the markets reacted to the potential deal between Iran and the United States, even as the Donald Trump administration played down the chances of reaching an agreement with the Middle East country. Dollar slipped too at the start of the Asian trading. Donald Trump has told the media that he wouldn't rush into a deal with Iran as he faced growing domestic political pressure to end the nearly three-month-old conflict. The war has boosted the cost of fuels, with average US gasoline prices hitting the highest since 2022 this month.
Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote: “The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.” The US President also asserted that both sides should take time and get the deal right.
Meanwhile, as Donald Trump refuses to rush into a deal, there were reports of a discord between him and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu who wishes to strike Iran now. Meanwhile, Hezbollah chief has said that it hopes for Iran-US deal and that it ‘includes us’. Stay tuned for US-Iran War News LIVE Updates.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE: According to an Iran-US war tracker, the US war with Iran has now cost over $90,000,000,000 which is roughly ₹85,90,55,68,80,000.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE: Asserting that no deal with Iran would include financial concessions, Donald Trump has categorically said that it would also fundamentally different from the agreement reached during former US President Barack Obama's tenure.
In his Truth Social post, Trump said the deal would also prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
He said, “If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn't even fully negotiated yet. So don't listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don't make bad deals!”
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE: For the first time, Japan's Nikkei share average surged past the 65,000 level as the United States and Iran come closer to make a peace deal to end nearly three-month-old war. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rose 2.71% to 65,055.68 in early trade. The broader Topix climbed 1.5% to 3,950.91.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE:
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE: Diesel prices increased by Rs. 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs. 2.61 per litre. Diesel in Delhi hiked to ₹95.20 per litre, and Petrol hiked to ₹102.12.
Today's petrol, diesel prices
MS (petrol) prices
Delhi ₹102.12 (+2.61)
Kolkata ₹113.51 (+2.87)
Mumbai ₹111.21 (+2.72)
Chennai ₹107.77 (+2.46)
High Speed Diesel prices
Delhi ₹95.20 (+2.71)
Kolkata ₹99.82 (+2.80)
Mumbai ₹97.83 (+2.81)
Chennai ₹99.55 (+2.57)
US-Iran War News LIVE: As the negotiations with the United States carry on with Trump asserting that he wasn't looking for a quick deal, Iran has tried to reassure the international community that it was not pursuing nuclear weapons. Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Saturday on state television that the two sides were nearing "a memorandum of understanding, a kind of framework agreement composed of 14 clauses" in “a trend toward rapprochement.”
A report on Axios mentioned that the possible agreement between the two countries would extend the current ceasefire by 60 days, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, free selling of oil by Iran. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.