US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE: Oil prices fall, dollar slips as US-Tehran near deal to end war

The US oil prices fell toward $92 per barrel as the markets reacted to the potential deal between Iran and the United States, even as the Donald Trump administration played down the chances of reaching an agreement with the Middle East country. Dollar slipped too at the start of the Asian trading. Donald Trump has told the media that he wouldn't rush into a deal with Iran as he faced growing domestic political pressure to end the nearly three-month-old conflict. The war has boosted the cost of fuels, with average US gasoline prices hitting the highest since 2022 this month.

Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote: “The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.” The US President also asserted that both sides should take time and get the deal right.

Meanwhile, as Donald Trump refuses to rush into a deal, there were reports of a discord between him and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu who wishes to strike Iran now. Meanwhile, Hezbollah chief has said that it hopes for Iran-US deal and that it ‘includes us’. Stay tuned for US-Iran War News LIVE Updates.